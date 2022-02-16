ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado inmates say state is violating ban on forced work

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DENVER (AP) — Two Colorado inmates who say they were pressured into working despite health concerns are suing the state’s prison system,...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

North Platte Post

Groene scrutinized after photos of female aide found

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state senator called for a criminal investigation after one of her colleagues said he would resign after admitting that he took photos of a female legislative aide without her knowledge. Democratic state Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha sent a letter urging the state...
OMAHA, NE
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
North Platte Post

Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — Federal inspectors say they found more than 1,000 rodents inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says a consumer complaint prompted officials to inspect the West Memphis, Arkansas, facility last month. Inside the building, inspectors said they found live rodents, dead rodents, rodent feces and dead birds.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
North Platte Post

Attorneys spar over what jury can hear in Fortenberry case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Attorneys for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry argue that they should be allowed to present allegations to a jury that the Nebraska Republican was “set up” by federal authorities, while prosecutors countered that attacking their investigation was inappropriate. A judge’s ruling on the matter...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Scottsbluff man sentenced to 10 years on meth charges

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Dillon Morgan, 24, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Chief United States Chief District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Morgan to 120 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
#Constitutional Amendment#Prison#Slavery#Ap
North Platte Post

COVID insurance? Feds propose $45M fine against robocalling telemarketer

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission today proposed a $45 million fine against a company that conducted an apparently illegal robocall campaign to sell health insurance under the pretense that the annual enrollment period had been reopened due to the coronavirus pandemic. Interstate Brokers of America apparently made 514,467 unlawful robocalls without subscribers’ prior express consent or an emergency purpose. This is the largest TCPA robocall fine ever proposed by the Commission.
PUBLIC SAFETY
North Platte Post

Omaha lifts mask mandate and hospitals easing restrictions

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of virus cases and hospitalizations have improved enough in Nebraska that Omaha is eliminating its mask mandate Wednesday and some of the state's largest hospitals are easing some of their restrictions. The number of people hospitalized with the virus statewide has fallen steadily...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

South Dakota Senate passes Noem's vaccine mandate bill

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Senate Republicans are giving support to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposal to allow employees to gain exemptions from their employer’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The bill drew just four opposition votes in the 35-member Senate. It will next go to the House. Noem...
HEALTH
North Platte Post

Neb. lawmaker wants Holocaust discussion in schools

Eleanor Dunning said she was shocked when she saw a fellow college student throw up a Nazi signal, and doubly so when the student escaped repercussion from school officials. State Sen. Jen Day of the Gretna area said she was stunned to learn via recent email that an Omaha area school had tried to teach lessons of the Holocaust but stopped after receiving pushback.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska lawmakers consider dropping social security tax

A bill designed to eliminate state taxes on Social Security benefits by 2025 is making headway in the Nebraska Legislature. Sen. Brett Lindstrom, R-Omaha, introduced LB 825 and pointed out that states such as Florida and Texas are a lot warmer in the winter, and do not tax Social Security benefits. He said he sees the measure as an important step to keep retirees in Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

