Dolly Parton is sharing how she keeps her 55-year marriage to Carl Thomas Dean fresh!. "I like to dress up for Carl," the country star — who married Dean on May 30, 1966 — told E! News' Daily Pop Wednesday. "Every day, I put on some makeup and fix my hair because I think, 'Well, the whole world, I'm out here and everybody else sees me all dressed up, and I'm not going to just kind of go home and just flop on him.' "

