Pittsburgh, PA

Ross Township Sergeant Accused Of Misconduct Over Inappropriate Video Of Child

By Chris Hoffman
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Ross Township police sergeant is accused of showing an inappropriate video of a child to officers not part of the investigation.

The state Attorney General’s Office is investigating the alleged misconduct, township commissioners confirmed to KDKA.

In a letter from the police association executive board to the township commissioner, Sergeant Joseph Serowik is accused of a potential felony, and the letter criticizes a lack of response from Chief Joseph Ley.

According to the letter, during a morning roll call on Jan. 26, Serowik allegedly spoke with other officers about an investigation into a juvenile student at North Hills High School recording videos of himself performing a sex act and sending it to other students.

The letter says Serowik took out his personal phone and showed the other officers the video of the boy while allegedly making jokes and laughing. None of the other officers in the room were reportedly part of the investigation.

According to the letter to township leaders, an officer took offense to this and reported it to the shift supervisor and it went up the ladder to the chief. That officer met with the chief and accuses Ley of minimizing the incident and said the chief had an adversarial approach against the officer. Ley allegedly said Serowik was showing the video as evidence.

The letter from the police union said Serowik could be breaking the law as it could fall under sexual abuse of children, which is a felony.

The union goes on to say the chief’s failure to take immediate action is negligent and irresponsible.

The board of commissioners sent this statement:

“The Ross Board of Commissioners is aware of the allegations set forth in the letter and take them seriously. We have no other information regarding this matter, which has been turned over to the Office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General for investigation.”

The police department referred any questions to the township manager who deferred to the commissioner’s statement.

The North Hills School District said the sergeant is the department’s liason to the school district.

They gave KDKA this statement:

“We are aware of the allegations against Sgt. Serowick but have no further comment as this is a Ross Township matter being handled by the township.

Sgt. Serowik is the Ross Township Police Department’s appointed liaison to the North Hills School District. He is not a district employee.”

It said Serowik is escorted by school officers when he is at a school building.

