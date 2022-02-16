ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Aston Martin Plans for Big Updates to Its Sports Cars in 2023

By Shields Bergstrom
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Aston Martin, the legendary British sports car maker, and supplier of James Bond’s rides, has announced that significant changes are coming in 2023 for their front-engined sports cars. That will include the Vantage, DB11, and DBS. Fans of the marque will know that while Aston Martin makes some...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

These Are the Best Sports Cars That Nobody Buys

Not all sports cars are created equal; some of the best sports cars on the market are actually brand new. Right now, the emphasis seems to be on SUVs and electric vehicles, while sports cars are lingering around as an afterthought. The Nissan GT-R is ont of the best sports...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Aston Martin LMH, Faraday Future FF81: Today's Car News

Mercedes-Benz is working on an update for its A-Class, but we won't see it in the U.S. as the nameplate will be dropped from the local lineup after 2022. Mercedes doesn't plan to abandon the compact segment here, as the GLA-Class will continue to be offered for buyers looking for a smaller Mercedes.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ferrari Purosangue Spied Looking Like A Lifted Hyper Hatchback

Hot on the heels of last week's announcement about production starting in 2022, the Ferrari Purosangue has been spied in Italy. It's still fully camouflaged, but at least the prototype is hiding what appears to be the full production body. Although we can't say much about the design due to the extensive disguise, it's fairly easy to observe it's not shaped like a typical SUV.
CARS
Motorious

Matt Farah’s 718 Spyder And Cargo Of Porsches Burned At Sea

A cargo ship full of Porsches caught on fire in the Atlantic Ocean. The Portuguese navy prompted to the scene of a cargo ship in the Atlantic Ocean after a distress signal was sent from the Felicity Ace. A fire broke out in the hold of the ship bound for Davisville, Rhode Island after leaving Germany. There were several Porsches and Volkswagens on board, including a 718 Spyder bound for car host Matt Farah.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Vehicles#Gt Cars#New Cars#Big Updates#British#Vantage#Db11#Dbs#Autocar#Lamborghini#Aston Martin F1#Stroll#V12
Motor1.com

Cadillacs Pulling Wheelies At Drag Strip Is Luxury Racing Done Right

Like the rest of General Motors, Cadillac is shifting toward battery electric vehicles. The brand’s first EV the Lyriq will arrive in the first half of this year, and it’ll signal a significant change for the American icon that built its brand on powerful V8 luxury cars. Competition in that space had put pressure on Cadillac, leading to the brand embracing performance vehicles over the last decade.
CARS
Telegraph

UK’s rarest cars: 1978 Chrysler Alpine S, one of only 13 left on British roads

Chris Salter’s eclectic collection of vehicles includes one of the most obscure Car of The Year contest winners. Strange, perhaps, but true: the Alpine defeated the BMW 3-Series and the Renault 30TS to become COTY 1976 and Chrysler UK promoted it as embodying a new motoring style. It was also the second British-built front-wheel-drive hatchback; the first was the Austin Maxi in 1969. But, today, Salter’s Alpine is believed to be one of only 13 still on the road.
CARS
Robb Report

From Porsche to McLaren: The 5 Most Expensive Cars Sold at Barrett-Jackson’s Bonkers $203 Million January Auction

Barrett-Jackson just had a January it won’t soon forget. The automotive auction house brought in a record $203.2 million at its recent nine-day Scottsdale sale. All told, 1,857 vehicles hammered down for over $195.9 million, while 1,153 pieces of automobilia earned an additional $7.3 million. Even better, the auction raised $8.8 million for charity with proceeds from 10 select cars going to Operation Homefront, a non-profit that seeks to provide support for military and veteran families. Among the cars earmarked for the charity auction was the first example of the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06, which sold for $3.6 million—40 times more...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
yankodesign.com

Stunning Tesla Hypercar concept puts the EV company squarely in the luxury automotive category

The Tesla Muskrat Hypercar Concept makes the Roadster look like a dune buggy. From the mind of automotive virtuoso Khyzyl Saleem, the Tesla Muskrat (a name unanimously chosen by Saleem’s IG followers) puts a little meat on the Roadster, making it stand its own against other hypercars like the ones from Czinger, Rimac, Polestar & Evija. The Muskrat builds on the Roadster’s base but with a few key modifications that really bring out the car’s wild side. After all, for a car that’s literally touted to be equipped with rocket thrusters, it should absolutely look the part, no?
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe: A Priceless Bucket Collecting Its Own Rust

This rusty and well-lived 1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe was once the definition of German sports car. This particular relic's current patina looks more like an art piece that could easily slip into a museum. Despite this, auction house Gooding & Company estimates this seemingly worse-for-wear automotive time capsule will collect between $100,000 and $130,000 at Amelia Island in March. But where did it come from?
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

Porsche Strengthens The Macan Lineup With The Introduction Of The New ’Touring’ Trim

Porsche has been stressing on its Macan lineup quite a bit lately. The Turbo model was replaced by an upgraded GTS trim not too long ago, and now, there’s a new trim in the portfolio. The German automaker has decided to add the ‘T’ trim to the Macan, thus making it the third Porsche to bear the badge apart from the 718 and the 911 models.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Porsche 917 Racer Started Life As A VW Beetle

Those with absolutely no car knowledge can be forgiven when mixing up a classic Porsche 911 and a classic Volkswagen Beetle, but their modern interpretations couldn't be further apart. Back when these cars were just starting out, they were basically the same thing, but over the years, the Beetle remained a humble commuter whereas the 911 is now one of the best sports cars in the world. We've seen many a car builder using the VW Beetle as a platform for interesting kit car builds, and many have used the Beetle to create Porsche 356 tributes, but this creation has taken things a step too far.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Is the Best Second-Hand Midsize SUV to Buy?

Buying a brand-new SUV can get pricey. Once drivers take new cars off of the car lot, they depreciate quickly. Buying a second-hand SUV is a great way to save money on an SUV. What is the best second-hand midsize SUV to buy?. The best second-hand midsize SUV to buy...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1965 Porsche 356 Sports German History With Well Kept Body

This car is one of the coolest pieces of German automotive history to ever hit the Porsche test track and now it could be yours!. Porsche has made a big name for itself over the last 90 years for producing some of the world's fastest German sports cars ever to hit the European sales floor. These tiny vehicles boasted potent yet small, four-cylinder engines whose reputation for speed made the cars the perfect choice for any hot-blooded driver ready for some action. But, of course, to drive one of these cars, you had to be prepared for the ride of your lifetime, and that came in the form of a short wheelbase, lightweight body, and your choice of coupe or roadster body types. This particular vehicle was an iconic car for its day because of the sleek Porsche style that still stands out to this day. So what car is so incredible that it deserves the title of the best Porsche representative from the mid-1960s?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Most Iconic BMW V12-Powered Cars Ever Made

Last month, BMW announced the end of an era by revealing its very last V12-powered roadgoing series production car. As that sort of language is meant to imply, there's still a chance that the recently revealed BMW 7 Series special edition will not be 'The Final V12'. Nevertheless, the fact of the matter is that large-capacity engines are not in fashion anymore, and while a BMW V12 has always been rare and expensive, knowing that the option will no longer exist is sad. We can't do anything about it though, so we may as well use the time to look back on a history that is richer than you may imagine.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Porsche Panamera Could Be Hiding A Huge Secret

Looking at Porsche's sales numbers from 2021, the electric Taycan was a smash hit, nearly outselling the 911. The Taycan is so great, we wonder why anyone would buy the 2022 Porsche Panamera, which is priced similarly. Judging by the sales, buyers agree because the Panamera only sold 4,257 units in 2021 (the lowest of any Porsche model) compared to the Taycan with 9,419 units. We thought the Taycan's success might spell doom for the Panamera, but recent spy shots indicate Porsche is currently working on a major update for the latter.
CARS
Daily Mail

Race to salvage fire-ravaged US-bound cargo ship drifting in the Atlantic with thousands of supercars on board including Porsches, Bentleys and Lamborghinis with blaze fueled by batteries in electric vehicles

Rescuers are racing to salvage a US-bound cargo ship in the Atlantic engulfed in flames with 4,000 cars on board including Bentleys, Audis and Lamborghinis. The operation is taking place off the Azores archipelago where the 'Felicity Ace' cargo ship caught ablaze at sea on Wednesday. Lithium-ion batteries in the...
CARS
Robb Report

From a 1997 Carrera to a 2013 M3: An Eclectic Porsche and BMW Collection Is Heading to Auction at Amelia Island

Rudy Mancinas, who passed away in 2021, amassed an impressive collection of cars, including 18 Porsche and BMW examples to be offered without reserve by Gooding & Company during its Amelia Island Auction on Friday, March 4. Mancinas made a careful selection of vehicles when it came to his collection, and many represent the evolution of later Porsche 911 and BMW M 3-Series models, in colors that range from mild to wild. Occasionally, the cars were “Rudyfied” with personal touches and tasteful modifications, such as colored brake calipers and badge accents, to make the appearance of each vehicle unique. At one...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

It Takes 12 Hours to Fully Power up This Electric Car With the World’s Worst Charging Time

Electric vehicles are gaining mainstream momentum thanks to their decreasing prices and increasing battery charges. However, many EV buyers aren’t sure how to assess charging times. People have been calculating miles per gallon (mpg) their entire lives and aren’t sure what reasonable EV specs might be. This may be why many people assume that Tesla is the gold standard of electric vehicles, but it’s not.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Special Edition GT Reminds Ferrari Who's Boss

Every gearhead who loves an underdog story will know the legendary tale of how Ford took Ferrari to the cleaners at the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966. This historical event was famously captured in the recent film Ford v Ferrari, and the star of the show was of course the original Ford GT. A massive amount of research and development went into the first GT car, and Alan Martin Racing's ultra-light prototype cars led the way for what would become one of the best known, and most loved American race cars of all time. Last year we teased the Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition, and now it's making its first public appearance at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

73K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy