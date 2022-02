California Governor Gavin Newsom announced his support for legislation allowing private citizens to sue gun makers. Speaking at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, Newsom said the new bill would allow individuals to enforce the state's assault weapons ban, similar to how Texas allows individuals to sue abortion providers. The governor also said the state legislature is working on other bills addressing gun violence, including ghost guns and background checks and said he does not have a problem with law abiding gun owners but with gun makers who market assault style weapons to children. Newsom also took aim at U.S. District Court Judge Roger Benitez, who struck down California's decades old assault weapons ban in June 2021, but the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals placed a stay on that ruling.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO