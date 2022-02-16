GBN Podcast: 2022 baseball season preview

A new season of college baseball begins Friday for the Mountaineers. Skipper Randy Mazey is facing many challenges this spring, including retooling a roster that lost 16 players and added 21 newcomers. His WVU baseball program will also face a daunting schedule, which features nine teams that made the NCAA...
TCU and West Virginia experienced weekend disappointments by failing to pull off upsets of Top 10 opponents. One of those teams should snatch a nice consolation prize on Monday night when they meet in Fort Worth, Texas. The Horned Frogs (16-8, 5-7 Big 12) and Mountaineers (14-12, 3-10) are both...
Former WVU men's soccer midfielder makes a bold prediction for the program's future. Former WVU men's soccer midfielder Pau Jimenez Albelda joins Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone to discuss the origin of his pro career. After a successful stint at WVU, Jimenez Albelda returned to Spain and signed with Terrassa FC, a club in the fourth tier of the Spanish soccer pyramid. Jimenez Albelda discusses his transition to the pro game, his fondest memories from his days as a Mountaineer and even makes a bold prediction about the future of Mountaineer soccer. The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google and Amazon Music. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is undoubtedly headed for suspension after taking a swipe at an opposing Wisconsin coach following Sunday’s 77-63 loss. Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale watched it all unfold from home and was disgusted with what he saw. “A pathetic scene after MICHIGAN gets beat by WISCONSIN,”...
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard has stolen all of the headlines in the college basketball world after a postgame punch against the Wisconsin Badgers. The two teams were already jawing in each other’s faces before Howard decided to go after an assistant coach on the other side. Stadium...
Things turned ugly pretty quickly at the conclusion of Michigan and Wisconsin’s conference battle Saturday. Leading to Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard throwing a blow at an opposing member of Wisconsin’s staff. The incident quickly became the talk of the college hoops world, prompting the Big Ten itself...
Former ESPN host and Michigan State graduate Jemele Hill has shared her recommended punishment for Michigan head coach Juwan Howard. Michigan lost at Wisconsin on Sunday. Following the game, Howard got into it with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. Howard was apparently upset with a late-game timeout by Gard when the game’s outcome was already secured. Following some heated words between both coaches, other players and staff members got involved.
One NBA player pulled off an impressive move Saturday — getting ejected from a game that he wasn’t even playing in … and then refusing to leave. Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight sat courtside for UConn’s game against Xavier. Bouknight is a UConn alum and played for them just last season before getting drafted to the NBA.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Lia Thomas ended an intense week of scrutiny with a hug. Seconds after edging Yale’s Iszac Henig to win the 100-meter freestyle title at the Ivy League championships Saturday, Thomas stepped out of the pool and walked to the back of the deck. After...
Senior forward to miss WVU's next game against Texas Tech. West Virginia senior forward Kari Niblack sustained a concussion on Sunday against No. 14 Texas, head coach Mike Carey confirmed. Niblack left the game after drawing an intentional offensive foul from forward Lauren Ebo in the second quarter, who lowered...
Following the post-game fight that broke out following Wisconsin’s 77–63 win over Michigan on Sunday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference released a statement regarding the incident. The statement reads as follows:. “The Big Ten Conference is aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard at...
The No. 11 LSU Women’s Basketball team (23-4, 11-3 SEC) took over sole possession of second place in the SEC going into the final week of the season, defeating No. 17 Florida, 66-61, Sunday in front of a packed PMAC.
This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
Few if any names are bigger in the history of Notre Dame basketball than Digger Phelps. So anytime he gives his take on something, Irish fans and at least some college basketball fans in general tend to listen. After Michigan coach Juwan Howard threw a punch at the end of his team’s loss to Wisconsin, Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune reached out to Phelps to ask what would have happened to him in a similar situation. Phelps couldn’t have been more clear in his response:
The inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl is in the books. Here are some observances from the big day in NOLA, including standouts.
The post HBCU Legacy Bowl: Takeaways and standouts appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
A brawl during or after a sporting event is never a high point for those involved, and one that’s kicked off by coaches arguing can be even more frustrating to watch. Unfortunately, that’s precisely what happened after a Michigan/Wisconsin basketball game on Sunday afternoon. Wisconsin were the victors by a score of 77-63. AnESPN report lays out the details: when the game was over, both teams were lining up to shake hands. As that took place, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said something to Michigan coach Juwan Howard, and their conversation quickly grew heated. More and more players and team staff joined them, and eventually Howard struck Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. Cue the brawl, in which players from both teams were involved.
