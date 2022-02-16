ShopRite in Marmora, NJ Recalls Ground Beef Over Contamination Concerns

It's no secret that New Jersey is a rough place to be right now for homebuyers. For one, the housing market is completely outrageous at the moment. Homes are going for thousands upon thousands over their asking prices. For people on a fixed income, it's not exactly the best time to be in the market for a new house. Heck, that's not even advice meant exclusively for first-time homebuyers either. An article on realtor.com explained that sometimes people forget that sellers are also buyers. The way the market is pricing out right now, it's even hard for people with established equity to find homes in their price ranges.

ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO