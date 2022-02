§ 1-13.5-501, 1-13.5-1102(3), 32-1-905(2) C.R.S. TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly to the electors of the Buena Vista Sanitation District of Chaffee County, CO. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. The election...