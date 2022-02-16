ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Ford Maverick Among Top 20 Fastest Selling New Vehicles

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Ford Maverick has been one of the hottest vehicles on the market over the past several months, with dealer inventory turning in just four days. Consumer demand far exceeded Ford’s production capacity in just a few months for both the Hybrid and 2.0L EcoBoost I-4 powered models, prompting the...

