ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Would Panthers have to trade up for QB Malik Willis in 2022 draft?

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Npdz_0eGOwrto00

No seat in the NFL is hotter than that of Matt Rhule’s at the top of the Carolina Panthers organization. His buns are so toasty, in fact, that he might even have to trade up in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft.

With discouraging whiffs on back-to-back projects in Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold, Rhule is seemingly one more strike away at the quarterback position from becoming the D.J. Jazzy Jeff to owner David Tepper’s Uncle Phil. So is a bold move about to be born and raised?

Well, it could be—as the draft’s most potent prize under center is growing more and more in demand by the week. That prize is Liberty University’s Malik Willis, who NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter has Carolina securing at the No. 3 overall slot in his latest mock draft.

“Panthers head coach Matt Rhule’s search for a QB1 continues and, in this scenario, Carolina trades up for the playmaking Willis despite sending valuable draft picks to the Jets for Sam Darnold a year ago,” he writes.

Now, what’s the price? Reuter believes it’ll take the Panthers’ sixth overall pick, their 2023 first-rounder and a fourth-rounder to squeeze up with the Houston Texans—who seem fine enough with Davis Mills at the moment.

That, of course, would be quite the contrast from what the earlier perception on Willis’ standing was. Even as little as two weeks back, the notion of drafting the 22-year-old as high up as No. 6—let alone selling out for him at No. 3—would have definitely gotten a bunch of strange looks.

But now, with an impressive Senior Bowl showing in the bag and the quarterback market still quite cloudy, Willis is drawing some interested eyes himself. How could he not to this point?

In the right situation, his dual-threat abilities—the tremendous arm strength and explosiveness on the ground among them—could be molded into one of the game’s most dangerous presences at the position. Willis’ potency falls right into line with the fresh wave of promising passers led by talents such as Josh Allen, Kyler Murray and Justin Herbert.

And it’s that very ceiling, which may not ultimately exist, that’ll have multiple front offices looking to jump the Panthers for come April. The Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles—just to name a few—possess the need and resources to possibly pounce ahead.

Until then, however, there’s still a considerable amount of work to be done. Will we still be talking about Willis’ soaring stock after the combine, his pro day and team visits? (Spoiler: Probably, yeah.)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces His Decision

There’s been a lot of talk about a potential Sean McVay retirement. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is still very young, but at 36 years of age, he’s reportedly thought about stepping away from the grind and getting into broadcasting. That won’t be happening this year, though....
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys scandal met with outrage, disgust, calls for Jerry Jones ouster from NFL

Never a dull moment for the Dallas Cowboys. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones admittedly likes it that way but even he is likely shuddering in the wake of the latest scandal. ESPN’s story Wednesday that details a lawsuit by four Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders over sexual misconduct allegations against former...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated. Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

2 Former Alabama Quarterbacks Appear To Hate Each Other

A couple of former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks had a very heated exchange on social media this week. Former Alabama quarterbacks Blake Barnett and David Cornwell had a heated back-and-forth on Twitter. Both Barnett and Cornwell were part of the Alabama program in 2016. They both competed for the starting...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Todd McShay predicts every first-round selection

The latest NFL Mock Draft 2022 has arrived and you can expect a plethora of elite offensive linemen and defensive stalwarts at the top, according to Todd McShay, who updated his projections for every first-round selection this week coming out of Super Bowl LVI. McShay is also projecting four quarterbacks — a position not as glowing this cycle as previous years — to hear their names called on Day 1.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#American Football#Liberty University#Nfl Com#The Houston Texans
NESN

Odell Beckham Jr. Jokingly Praised Ex-Quarterback After Super Bowl TD

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off the scoring in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night with a beauty of a touchdown. With LA running trips to the right side, Odell Beckham Jr. generated a 1-on-1 matchup by curling from the slot to the outside. Matthew Stafford had his eyes on OBJ the whole way and floated a virtually perfect pass, which the three-time Pro Bowl selection high-pointed for a 17-yard touchdown grab.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Donald reveals what it will take to get him to play in 2022

Aaron Donald has yet to say for certain whether he plans play next season, but he has told the Los Angeles Rams what it will take to get him back. There were reports before the Super Bowl that Donald may retire if the Rams won it all. He didn’t exactly shut down the talk after L.A. defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Sean McVay also made it seem like he was contemplating his own future, but the head coach put a lot of that talk to rest when he chanted “run it back!” at Donald during Wednesday’s parade.
NFL
FanSided

5 landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2022 NFL free agency

Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency got more complicated by his torn ACL in the Super Bowl but these five teams would still be good landing spots. One of the most fascinating free agency situations to follow this offseason involves Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It appeared as if Beckham had fallen from the ranks of the NFL’s best pass-catchers after getting cut by the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the season but his choice to sign with the Rams revitalized OBJ’s career.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Todd McShay reveals which quarterback is best fit for Steelers

The Steelers are looking to find their replacement for Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh. Evidently, Todd McShay has one prospect in mind for the proud franchise. According to McShay, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis would be a tremendous fit for the Steelers. “He’s a dynamic athlete,” started McShay. “That’s what you get,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning adds 2 new schools to his list

Arch Manning has been one of the most highly recruited high school football players in the country, and the Class of 2023 prospect does not appear to be all that close to making a decision. In fact, his list of potential suitors has grown. College football analyst and Heisman Trophy...
EDUCATION
On3.com

Report: Nick Saban set to hire former SEC head coach at Alabama

Nick Saban and Derek Dooley are reportedly getting the band back together. Dooley is preparing to join Alabama as a senior offensive analyst, according to FootballScoop’s John Brice. He coached under Saban from 2000-06 at LSU and with the Miami Dolphins. After leaving Miami, he became the head coach at Louisiana Tech from 2007-09.
MIAMI, FL
CowboyMaven

Top 50 NFL Free Agents: ESPN Signing Prediction for 5 Cowboys

FRISCO - It's almost NFL free agency time (the legal tampering period starts Monday, March 14 with the official free agency start date on Wednesday, March 16) and we're about to see which players the Dallas Cowboys truly covet ... and who on the Cowboys roster might be overrated or underrated around the league.
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Nick Saban has a QB recruiting dilemma

Earlier this week a rumor spread on Alabama football message boards and social media that elite quarterback prospect, Arch Manning had trimmed his list to two schools. The rumor claimed the young Manning had decided only the Texas Longhorns and the Crimson Tide were in contention for his signature. Some mainstream reporters even presented the claim as fact.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

ESPN, Todd McShay release mock draft 2.0 ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

With Super Bowl 56 in the rearview, Todd McShay of ESPN has turned his attention to the 2022 NFL Draft. The selection order is finalized, and the biggest needs of each franchise are glaring. As McShay mentions, the reigning Super Bowl champions won’t have a first round pick, as the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
124K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy