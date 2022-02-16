Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue Downward Trend

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that 5,208 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19 , continuing a steady decrease.

The Wednesday total was down from 5,336 on Tuesday and 5,502 on Monday.

Also, the new data showed 855 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 866 on Tuesday and 882 on Monday.

Hospitalizations surged in December and early January as the highly contagious omicron variant spread throughout Florida. But case numbers have steadily fallen in recent weeks.

(©2022 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)