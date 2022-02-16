ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Arena Events Group

Life Style Extra
 2 days ago

Arena Events Group (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash offer for Arena Events Group (UK, constituent) by Theta Bidco Ltd (non constituent), please see details of affected indexes and...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Avi Global Tst (AGT)

AVI Global Trust plc (the "Company") The Company announces that on 18 February 2022, it bought back 100,000 Ordinary shares of 2p each in the capital of the Company (SEDOL: BLH3CY6 / ISIN: GB00BLH3CY60), representing approximately 0.018% of the issued Ordinary share capital, at a price of 193.7815 pence per Ordinary share. The Ordinary shares bought back will be cancelled.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for W Resources (WRES)

W Resources Plc (AIM:WRES), the tungsten, tin and gold mining company with assets in Spain and Portugal, is pleased to provide an update on the fund raise referred to in its announcement of 15 February 2022. The Company announces that discussions regarding the fund raise, which is expected to be in the form of debt are at a very advanced stage and the Company expects to complete the fund raise early next week. Further announcements will follow as appropriate.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. The Company announces that it has purchased a total of 20,500 ordinary...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

GSTechnologies rises after FCA approves change of control for Angra

(Alliance News) - GSTechnologies Ltd shares surged on Friday after it said that the UK Financial Conduct Authority approved the change of control of Angra Ltd, allowing the firm to complete its GBP800,000 acquisition. Shares were up 60% at 2.46 pence each on Friday midday in London. The Milton Keynes,...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Telegraph

15 countries you can visit even if you're unvaccinated

The options for unvaccinated UK travellers are diminishing, with Spain last month announcing that only double-jabbed Britons would be welcomed. Previously, a negative test was sufficient. Here are 12 destinations still welcoming unvaccinated holidaymakers. This article will be updated regularly. Open to unvaccinated arrivals, and no domestic Covid passports:. Mexico.
WORLD
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Facebook Is Starting to Lose Users

Even if you've never used it, you know about Facebook. It's one of the largest social media networks in the world, existing in nearly every country. For a long time, it seemed the site could do no wrong, going from strength to strength. Now, for the first time in Facebook's...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Kimora Lee Simmons' estranged Goldmans banker husband Tim Leissner is a 'double bigamist' who 'uses people,' says lawyer for co-worker on trial for his part in a multibillion-dollar embezzlement scheme

Ex-Goldman Sachs partner Tim Leissner is a 'double bigamist,' a defense lawyer has claimed in the sensational Wall Street trial into his colleague's alleged multibillion-dollar embezzlement scheme. Leissner, the estranged husband of fashion model and reality TV star Kimora Lee Simmons, was allegedly 'married to two different women at the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Privacy Policy#Ip Address#Ftse Aim All Share Index#Arena Events Group#Theta Bidco Ltd#Rns#The London Stock Exchange
worldairlinenews.com

British Airways becomes the first U.K. airline to officially recognize the sunflower lanyard

British Airways has today become the first UK airline to officially recognize the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower. Customers can choose to wear a Sunflower lanyard as an indication that they may require additional support, assistance or simply a little more time while traveling. The initiative forms part of the airline’s continued efforts to make travel simple and easy for customers with additional assistance needs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelNoire

You May Need A Visa To Travel To Europe Starting This Year. What To Know

U.S. Citizens have had no need for the European Schengen visa before, however, the requirements are now changing for tourists. There is currently a change of requirements taking place for the process of travel for people from the U.S. who want to visit Europe. It’s called the ETIAS, (European Travel Information and Authorization System). It was supposed to go into effect this month but is now being pushed back until the end of the year and will not be required until six months into 2023. This is due to delays caused by the EES (Entry/Exit System), according to a European Commission spokesperson. EES is an electronic system that keeps track of visitors as they cross borders, and it is a prerequisite for the launch of the new visa program.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Lancashire Holdings (LRE)

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding. LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. The Company announces that, on 15 February 2022, Natalie Kershaw, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer exercised 21,032 Restricted Share Awards...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Shield Therapeutics shares fall as guides for sharp 2021 revenue drop

(Alliance News) - Shield Therapeutics PLC's shares tumbled on Thursday after a trading update revealed a substantial, but expected, fall in revenue. The Newcastle, England-based commercial-stage pharmaceutical company said revenue for 2021 was expected to be GBP1.5 million, plummeting by 86% on revenues of GBP10.4 million. However, Shield noted this was "in line with market expectations".
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Novacyt gets UK approval; Nostra spuds Cypress well

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC - investment firm focused on positive social impact as well as long-term capital growth and income - Fully commits proceeds from IPO and placing from last November. Makes GBP4.5 million investment in Debt for Social Enterprises asset class, through the acquisition of a stake in The Community Investment Fund. Also in the Debt for Social Enterprises asset class, increases its allocation to the Charity Bond Portfolio managed by Rathbones by GBP1.6 million. Finally, makes follow-on investment in High Impact Housing asset class, through GBP5 million in the Man GPM RI Community Housing Fund. Jeremy Rogers, chief investment officer of Big Society Capital, portfolio manager of Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust, says: "We are pleased to have fully committed the proceeds of the recent raise ahead of plan across a diverse mix of investments delivering high quality returns alongside high impact for more disadvantaged groups. We continue to see a strong pipeline developing that fits with the Social Impact Trust's strategy of delivering high impact through experienced local enterprises alongside good risk adjusted returns with low correlation to mainstream markets."
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy