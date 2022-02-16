Arena Events Group

U.S. Citizens have had no need for the European Schengen visa before, however, the requirements are now changing for tourists. There is currently a change of requirements taking place for the process of travel for people from the U.S. who want to visit Europe. It’s called the ETIAS, (European Travel Information and Authorization System). It was supposed to go into effect this month but is now being pushed back until the end of the year and will not be required until six months into 2023. This is due to delays caused by the EES (Entry/Exit System), according to a European Commission spokesperson. EES is an electronic system that keeps track of visitors as they cross borders, and it is a prerequisite for the launch of the new visa program.

LIFESTYLE ・ 22 DAYS AGO