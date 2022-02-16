Arena Events Group

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC - investment firm focused on positive social impact as well as long-term capital growth and income - Fully commits proceeds from IPO and placing from last November. Makes GBP4.5 million investment in Debt for Social Enterprises asset class, through the acquisition of a stake in The Community Investment Fund. Also in the Debt for Social Enterprises asset class, increases its allocation to the Charity Bond Portfolio managed by Rathbones by GBP1.6 million. Finally, makes follow-on investment in High Impact Housing asset class, through GBP5 million in the Man GPM RI Community Housing Fund. Jeremy Rogers, chief investment officer of Big Society Capital, portfolio manager of Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust, says: "We are pleased to have fully committed the proceeds of the recent raise ahead of plan across a diverse mix of investments delivering high quality returns alongside high impact for more disadvantaged groups. We continue to see a strong pipeline developing that fits with the Social Impact Trust's strategy of delivering high impact through experienced local enterprises alongside good risk adjusted returns with low correlation to mainstream markets."
