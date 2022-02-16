OU wrestling coach previews Bedlam dual

The Oklahoma State wrestling team knocked off No. 24 Oklahoma, 18-16, in an exciting dual that came down to the final two matches. Trailing, 16-10, heading into the final two matches, the Cowboys needed to win the remaining matches at 133 at 141 pounds, and secure bonus points in one of the bouts to defeat the Sooners for the 15th consecutive time. Second-ranked Daton Fix stepped onto the mat and proceeded to earn a 12-4 major decision over Tony Madrigal, which set up true freshman Carter Young to have an opportunity to win the dual for Oklahoma State with a win in his match against Jacob Butler.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 HOUR AGO