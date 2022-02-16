ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU wrestling coach previews Bedlam dual

Tulsa World
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeb. 16, 2022 video. Sooners had...

Tulsa World

Cowgirls can extend win streak to three games Sunday at Kansas State

3 p.m. Saturday, Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas. Win streak: The Cowgirls head to Kansas State riding consecutive wins for the first time since Dec. 17, following back-to-back home victories over TCU and Texas Tech. The pair handed OSU its first wins at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Big 12 play and pulled coach Jim Littell’s Cowgirls to eighth place in the league standings.
TULSA, OK
Tulsa World

No. 15 OU women stumble at No. 6 Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens scored 28 points to help No. 6 Iowa State cruise to an 89-67 win over No. 15 Oklahoma on Saturday night. With the win, the Cyclones (22-4, 11-3 Big 12) remained tied atop the conference standings. Joens hit 10-of-20 shots and also grabbed nine...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tulsa World

Cowgirls held to six first-half points in 56-38 loss at Kansas State

A miserable first half of offense was too much for the Oklahoma State women’s basketball team to overcome Sunday in a 56-38 loss to Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. The Cowgirls were held to 2-for-25 shooting in the first half (including 0-for-12 in the second quarter)...
MANHATTAN, KS
Lou Rosselli
Tulsa World

Watch now: Central's Caylen Goff-Brown, Bristow's Camille Pritchard reach scoring milestones in 4A playoff openers

Central's Caylen Goff-Brown and Bristow's Camille Pritchard reached scoring milestones as those seniors led their teams to victories in a Class 4A district basketball doubleheader Saturday night. Goff-Brown scored 28 points with four treys as he surpassed 1,500 for his career in sixth-ranked Central's 86-51 win over Bristow. "He can...
BRISTOW, OK
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reacts To The Juwan Howard Postgame Incident

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is undoubtedly headed for suspension after taking a swipe at an opposing Wisconsin coach following Sunday’s 77-63 loss. Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale watched it all unfold from home and was disgusted with what he saw. “A pathetic scene after MICHIGAN gets beat by WISCONSIN,”...
SPORTS
The Spun

Big Ten Releases Statement On Juwan Howard Incident

Things turned ugly pretty quickly at the conclusion of Michigan and Wisconsin’s conference battle Saturday. Leading to Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard throwing a blow at an opposing member of Wisconsin’s staff. The incident quickly became the talk of the college hoops world, prompting the Big Ten itself...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OSU wrestling wins 15th straight Bedlam over OU

The Oklahoma State wrestling team knocked off No. 24 Oklahoma, 18-16, in an exciting dual that came down to the final two matches. Trailing, 16-10, heading into the final two matches, the Cowboys needed to win the remaining matches at 133 at 141 pounds, and secure bonus points in one of the bouts to defeat the Sooners for the 15th consecutive time. Second-ranked Daton Fix stepped onto the mat and proceeded to earn a 12-4 major decision over Tony Madrigal, which set up true freshman Carter Young to have an opportunity to win the dual for Oklahoma State with a win in his match against Jacob Butler.
STILLWATER, OK
Tulsa World

Conference imposes equitable penalties to ORU, NDSU after conflict

The Summit League announced disciplinary actions against the Oral Roberts and North Dakota State men’s basketball programs on Friday in response to a physical altercation that involved coaches, staffs and players from both teams following ORU's 77-59 road loss Thursday night. Decisions against ORU were made by the Summit...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa World

Tulsa women lose big to SMU

Southern Methodist's women downed Tulsa 75-42 on Saturday at the Reynolds Center. TU's eight-point run to open the game was quickly erased by SMU, which closed the first half with a 20-point lead, limiting the Golden Hurricane to a season-low five points during the second quarter. The Hurricane shot 1-of-12 from the field and was outrebounded by the Mustangs 13-6 during that period.
TULSA, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Digger Phelps speaks after Juwan Howard incident

Few if any names are bigger in the history of Notre Dame basketball than Digger Phelps. So anytime he gives his take on something, Irish fans and at least some college basketball fans in general tend to listen. After Michigan coach Juwan Howard threw a punch at the end of his team’s loss to Wisconsin, Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune reached out to Phelps to ask what would have happened to him in a similar situation. Phelps couldn’t have been more clear in his response:
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jemele Hill Shares Her Recommended Punishment For Juwan Howard

Former ESPN host and Michigan State graduate Jemele Hill has shared her recommended punishment for Michigan head coach Juwan Howard. Michigan lost at Wisconsin on Sunday. Following the game, Howard got into it with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. Howard was apparently upset with a late-game timeout by Gard when the game’s outcome was already secured. Following some heated words between both coaches, other players and staff members got involved.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
Tulsa World

Cowboys host ailing Baylor on Big Monday

Thompson gaining comfort: As his first season in an Oklahoma State uniform winds down, Bryce Thompson delivered one of his most composed performances as a Cowboy in Saturday’s 82-79 overtime win against Kansas State. The sophomore guard tallied 23 points — a career-high and his most since Feb. 2...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa World

ORU women win third-straight on senior day

Oral Roberts’ women gave Regan Schumacher, Keni Jo Lippe and Manaya Jones a proper curtain call Saturday: an 89-73 senior day win over North Dakota. In her last game in the Mabee Center, Lippe went a perfect 10-for-10 on free throws as the Golden Eagles closed their home schedule shooting a season-best 28-of-29 from the charity stripe, of which ORU coach Misti Cussen said the Golden Eagles “just connected.”
TULSA, OK

