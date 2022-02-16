ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Wolf renews higher-ed scholarship idea, amid worker shortage

By MARC LEVY Associated Press
newsitem.com
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf says it's time for lawmakers to get...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Why a Putin summit would be a huge risk for Biden

(CNN) — By agreeing in principle to a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden is reaching for a signature foreign policy win, but accepting massive political and strategic risks that could easily backfire. Biden's last-ditch, still-tentative and highly conditioned agreement to meet the Russian President came after...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS News

Russia extends troop drills near Ukraine as violence spikes

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. The exercises, originally set to end Sunday, brought a sizable contingent of...
MILITARY
NBC News

Russia plans to target dissidents in Ukraine to be killed or sent to camps, U.S. says

The United States has warned the United Nations it believes Russia has plans to kill large numbers of critics, dissidents, and "vulnerable populations" in Ukraine or send them to camps after an expected invasion. The U.S. Representative to the U.N. Office and Other International Organizations, Ambassador Bathsheba Nell Crocker, recently...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf

Comments / 0

Community Policy