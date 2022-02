Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Thursday morning, February 10, that the statewide mask mandate for indoor public settings would be lifted in Nevada, effective immediately. “Masks will no longer be required in public places, but there are still some locations where you may be asked to wear a mask,” Sisolak said. The announcement comes ahead of the busy Super Bowl weekend, when fans are expected to crowd the city.

