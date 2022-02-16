ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best States for Public Libraries

By John Harrington
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nGG23_0eGOv3KI00 Public libraries are one of a community’s anchor institutions, a source of pride, a place for reflection, and a quiet refuge from the sometimes chaotic outside world. Americans visited public libraries 1.3 billion times in 2018. More than 172 million Americans have library cards. And more than 99% of libraries offer free internet access. (Museums are essential community assets, too. Here’s a look at the can’t-miss museum in every state .)

But libraries have been under siege for years, facing challenges including online access to books and resources, budgetary pressures, and, of late, the pandemic. They are trying to stay relevant by shifting to digital services and delivery models to speed access to materials, improving the experience of visitors and becoming more efficient. (Among the many treasures libraries offer are works by the most influential Black authors of the 20th century .)

Attitudes about libraries and the library experience vary from state to state. To determine the states with the best/most used libraries, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, an independent U.S. government agency. Each state’s libraries were ranked on an index of the number of outlets, visits, youth and young adult programs, paid staff, books, and files and collections per capita for the year 2019. The institute’s data was collected from about 9,000 public libraries with approximately 17,000 individual public library outlets (main libraries, branches, and bookmobiles).

Northeastern and Midwestern states account for most of America’s best library systems, with Vermont, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, and Maine doing the best job of providing books, materials, outlets, and more to their residents.

Conversely, The South accounts for nearly all of the states with the worst access to libraries and their services and materials - except for the absolute worst state of all for libraries, which is Arizona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aDWO_0eGOv3KI00

50. Arizona
> Index score: 0.10
> Libraries and book mobiles: 2.1 per 100,000 (the fewest)
> Visits: 2.1 per person (the lowest)
> Total books and documents: 7,632,129, or 0.7 per person (the fewest)
> Population in the Arizona service area: 11,332,976

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dEE9x_0eGOv3KI00

49. Georgia
> Index score: 0.39
> Libraries and book mobiles: 3.8 per 100,000 (9th fewest)
> Visits: 2.4 per person (3rd lowest)
> Total books and documents: 15,817,114, or 1.5 per person (5th fewest)
> Population in the Georgia service area: 10,766,121

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6wUX_0eGOv3KI00

48. Texas
> Index score: 0.48
> Libraries and book mobiles: 3.4 per 100,000 (5th fewest)
> Visits: 2.5 per person (5th lowest)
> Total books and documents: 36,611,607, or 1.4 per person (4th fewest)
> Population in the Texas service area: 26,435,056

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qYc6n_0eGOv3KI00

47. Nevada
> Index score: 0.54
> Libraries and book mobiles: 2.9 per 100,000 (3rd fewest)
> Visits: 3.1 per person (14th lowest)
> Total books and documents: 3,688,336, or 1.2 per person (2nd fewest)
> Population in the Nevada service area: 3,056,542

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b21hP_0eGOv3KI00

46. Hawaii
> Index score: 0.59
> Libraries and book mobiles: 3.7 per 100,000 (8th fewest)
> Visits: 2.4 per person (4th lowest)
> Total books and documents: 2,895,611, or 2.0 per person (19th fewest)
> Population in the Hawaii service area: 1,420,593

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0otTEL_0eGOv3KI00

45. Mississippi
> Index score: 0.60
> Libraries and book mobiles: 7.8 per 100,000 (18th most)
> Visits: 2.3 per person (2nd lowest)
> Total books and documents: 5,464,245, or 1.8 per person (14th fewest)
> Population in the Mississippi service area: 3,005,673

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FRRPB_0eGOv3KI00

44. Florida
> Index score: 0.67
> Libraries and book mobiles: 2.6 per 100,000 (2nd fewest)
> Visits: 2.9 per person (11th lowest)
> Total books and documents: 26,035,166, or 1.2 per person (3rd fewest)
> Population in the Florida service area: 21,503,969

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRPHl_0eGOv3KI00

43. North Carolina
> Index score: 0.79
> Libraries and book mobiles: 4.0 per 100,000 (10th fewest)
> Visits: 2.9 per person (8th lowest)
> Total books and documents: 15,426,176, or 1.5 per person (6th fewest)
> Population in the North Carolina service area: 10,401,960

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00GFVg_0eGOv3KI00

42. South Carolina
> Index score: 0.82
> Libraries and book mobiles: 5.0 per 100,000 (16th fewest)
> Visits: 2.9 per person (10th lowest)
> Total books and documents: 8,483,320, or 1.8 per person (15th fewest)
> Population in the South Carolina service area: 4,652,360

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04aOjB_0eGOv3KI00

41. California
> Index score: 0.84
> Libraries and book mobiles: 3.1 per 100,000 (4th fewest)
> Visits: 3.7 per person (21st lowest)
> Total books and documents: 60,245,875, or 1.5 per person (8th fewest)
> Population in the California service area: 39,911,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cyGfS_0eGOv3KI00

40. Alabama
> Index score: 0.97
> Libraries and book mobiles: 6.3 per 100,000 (25th fewest)
> Visits: 3.0 per person (12th lowest)
> Total books and documents: 8,693,533, or 1.8 per person (13th fewest)
> Population in the Alabama service area: 4,874,747

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30atjL_0eGOv3KI00

39. Tennessee
> Index score: 1.03
> Libraries and book mobiles: 4.3 per 100,000 (11th fewest)
> Visits: 2.7 per person (7th lowest)
> Total books and documents: 10,883,669, or 1.6 per person (10th fewest)
> Population in the Tennessee service area: 6,600,484

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D2g6o_0eGOv3KI00

38. Delaware
> Index score: 1.10
> Libraries and book mobiles: 3.6 per 100,000 (7th fewest)
> Visits: 4.2 per person (25th highest)
> Total books and documents: 1,452,621, or 1.5 per person (7th fewest)
> Population in the Delaware service area: 967,974

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dufG1_0eGOv3KI00

37. Maryland
> Index score: 1.17
> Libraries and book mobiles: 3.5 per 100,000 (6th fewest)
> Visits: 4.1 per person (25th lowest)
> Total books and documents: 10,076,618, or 1.7 per person (11th fewest)
> Population in the Maryland service area: 6,016,447

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SVpfg_0eGOv3KI00

36. Minnesota
> Index score: 1.17
> Libraries and book mobiles: 6.1 per 100,000 (23rd fewest)
> Visits: 3.7 per person (20th lowest)
> Total books and documents: 13,474,520, or 2.3 per person (25th most)
> Population in the Minnesota service area: 5,965,664

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ihp8F_0eGOv3KI00

35. Pennsylvania
> Index score: 1.27
> Libraries and book mobiles: 5.2 per 100,000 (19th fewest)
> Visits: 3.2 per person (16th lowest)
> Total books and documents: 23,930,321, or 1.9 per person (18th fewest)
> Population in the Pennsylvania service area: 12,446,590

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Zmbe_0eGOv3KI00

34. South Dakota
> Index score: 1.31
> Libraries and book mobiles: 11.4 per 100,000 (11th most)
> Visits: 2.9 per person (9th lowest)
> Total books and documents: 2,767,347, or 2.2 per person (23rd fewest)
> Population in the South Dakota service area: 1,270,281

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kn8ul_0eGOv3KI00

33. Arkansas
> Index score: 1.34
> Libraries and book mobiles: 8.0 per 100,000 (16th most)
> Visits: 3.2 per person (15th lowest)
> Total books and documents: 5,897,291, or 2.0 per person (20th fewest)
> Population in the Arkansas service area: 2,891,314

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISAOi_0eGOv3KI00

32. Washington
> Index score: 1.34
> Libraries and book mobiles: 5.1 per 100,000 (17th fewest)
> Visits: 4.8 per person (15th highest)
> Total books and documents: 11,857,230, or 1.6 per person (9th fewest)
> Population in the Washington service area: 7,436,699

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sv5nO_0eGOv3KI00

31. Virginia
> Index score: 1.35
> Libraries and book mobiles: 4.6 per 100,000 (13th fewest)
> Visits: 4.0 per person (22nd lowest)
> Total books and documents: 15,399,727, or 1.8 per person (16th fewest)
> Population in the Virginia service area: 8,403,629

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KE4d7_0eGOv3KI00

30. Oklahoma
> Index score: 1.41
> Libraries and book mobiles: 6.8 per 100,000 (23rd most)
> Visits: 4.1 per person (23rd lowest)
> Total books and documents: 6,152,180, or 1.9 per person (17th fewest)
> Population in the Oklahoma service area: 3,244,166

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00TFO7_0eGOv3KI00

29. Rhode Island
> Index score: 1.49
> Libraries and book mobiles: 5.1 per 100,000 (18th fewest)
> Visits: 3.6 per person (19th lowest)
> Total books and documents: 3,144,045, or 2.2 per person (24th fewest)
> Population in the Rhode Island service area: 1,424,662

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44KTh4_0eGOv3KI00

28. Utah
> Index score: 1.59
> Libraries and book mobiles: 4.4 per 100,000 (12th fewest)
> Visits: 4.8 per person (17th highest)
> Total books and documents: 6,358,748, or 2.1 per person (22nd fewest)
> Population in the Utah service area: 3,096,581

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYgo5_0eGOv3KI00

27. Louisiana
> Index score: 1.59
> Libraries and book mobiles: 7.9 per 100,000 (17th most)
> Visits: 3.5 per person (17th lowest)
> Total books and documents: 11,417,466, or 2.5 per person (23rd most)
> Population in the Louisiana service area: 4,609,199

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D8uX8_0eGOv3KI00

26. Kentucky
> Index score: 1.62
> Libraries and book mobiles: 6.2 per 100,000 (24th fewest)
> Visits: 3.6 per person (18th lowest)
> Total books and documents: 9,143,825, or 2.0 per person (21st fewest)
> Population in the Kentucky service area: 4,461,272

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HOUie_0eGOv3KI00

25. Michigan
> Index score: 1.70
> Libraries and book mobiles: 6.6 per 100,000 (25th most)
> Visits: 4.4 per person (23rd highest)
> Total books and documents: 25,927,628, or 2.6 per person (21st most)
> Population in the Michigan service area: 9,850,649

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZyEt_0eGOv3KI00

24. New Mexico
> Index score: 1.72
> Libraries and book mobiles: 8.4 per 100,000 (14th most)
> Visits: 4.5 per person (20th highest)
> Total books and documents: 4,072,650, or 2.7 per person (19th most)
> Population in the New Mexico service area: 1,501,042

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lu3U8_0eGOv3KI00

23. Colorado
> Index score: 1.78
> Libraries and book mobiles: 4.9 per 100,000 (15th fewest)
> Visits: 5.2 per person (8th highest)
> Total books and documents: 9,485,445, or 1.7 per person (12th fewest)
> Population in the Colorado service area: 5,662,210

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lEvDo_0eGOv3KI00

22. New Jersey
> Index score: 1.81
> Libraries and book mobiles: 4.8 per 100,000 (14th fewest)
> Visits: 4.5 per person (22nd highest)
> Total books and documents: 25,058,134, or 2.7 per person (20th most)
> Population in the New Jersey service area: 9,404,597

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zz3yt_0eGOv3KI00

21. Missouri
> Index score: 1.87
> Libraries and book mobiles: 7.1 per 100,000 (20th most)
> Visits: 4.4 per person (24th highest)
> Total books and documents: 15,462,067, or 2.8 per person (17th most)
> Population in the Missouri service area: 5,463,832

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26IuHn_0eGOv3KI00

20. Connecticut
> Index score: 1.90
> Libraries and book mobiles: 5.6 per 100,000 (21st fewest)
> Visits: 4.6 per person (19th highest)
> Total books and documents: 13,114,727, or 3.0 per person (16th most)
> Population in the Connecticut service area: 4,349,902

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v21fc_0eGOv3KI00

19. North Dakota
> Index score: 1.91
> Libraries and book mobiles: 14.3 per 100,000 (8th most)
> Visits: 3.0 per person (13th lowest)
> Total books and documents: 2,118,987, or 3.1 per person (14th most)
> Population in the North Dakota service area: 684,668

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kbtce_0eGOv3KI00

18. Oregon
> Index score: 1.95
> Libraries and book mobiles: 5.9 per 100,000 (22nd fewest)
> Visits: 5.1 per person (11th highest)
> Total books and documents: 8,729,458, or 2.3 per person (25th fewest)
> Population in the Oregon service area: 3,878,377

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PpKR9_0eGOv3KI00

17. Montana
> Index score: 2.05
> Libraries and book mobiles: 12.6 per 100,000 (10th most)
> Visits: 4.1 per person (24th lowest)
> Total books and documents: 2,411,720, or 2.4 per person (24th most)
> Population in the Montana service area: 988,533

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YOLdN_0eGOv3KI00

16. New York
> Index score: 2.21
> Libraries and book mobiles: 5.5 per 100,000 (20th fewest)
> Visits: 4.9 per person (14th highest)
> Total books and documents: 64,494,140, or 3.3 per person (11th most)
> Population in the New York service area: 19,563,197

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22sjkT_0eGOv3KI00

15. Indiana
> Index score: 2.27
> Libraries and book mobiles: 7.2 per 100,000 (19th most)
> Visits: 4.9 per person (13th highest)
> Total books and documents: 21,183,322, or 3.4 per person (10th most)
> Population in the Indiana service area: 6,207,854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKebX_0eGOv3KI00

14. Illinois
> Index score: 2.36
> Libraries and book mobiles: 6.8 per 100,000 (22nd most)
> Visits: 5.2 per person (9th highest)
> Total books and documents: 38,460,088, or 3.3 per person (13th most)
> Population in the Illinois service area: 11,730,170

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12zior_0eGOv3KI00

13. Idaho
> Index score: 2.37
> Libraries and book mobiles: 10.8 per 100,000 (12th most)
> Visits: 5.5 per person (4th highest)
> Total books and documents: 4,238,484, or 2.8 per person (18th most)
> Population in the Idaho service area: 1,506,630

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8waW_0eGOv3KI00

12. West Virginia
> Index score: 2.40
> Libraries and book mobiles: 9.7 per 100,000 (13th most)
> Visits: 2.5 per person (6th lowest)
> Total books and documents: 4,735,712, or 2.6 per person (22nd most)
> Population in the West Virginia service area: 1,852,994

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FUG1r_0eGOv3KI00

11. Alaska
> Index score: 2.60
> Libraries and book mobiles: 14.8 per 100,000 (7th most)
> Visits: 4.8 per person (16th highest)
> Total books and documents: 2,232,659, or 3.4 per person (9th most)
> Population in the Alaska service area: 649,334

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FGrg0_0eGOv3KI00

10. Massachusetts
> Index score: 2.75
> Libraries and book mobiles: 6.9 per 100,000 (21st most)
> Visits: 5.8 per person (2nd highest)
> Total books and documents: 28,936,651, or 4.2 per person (3rd most)
> Population in the Massachusetts service area: 6,816,486

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3jzG_0eGOv3KI00

9. Nebraska
> Index score: 2.75
> Libraries and book mobiles: 17.0 per 100,000 (4th most)
> Visits: 4.5 per person (21st highest)
> Total books and documents: 5,595,647, or 3.5 per person (7th most)
> Population in the Nebraska service area: 1,591,793

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17gSGs_0eGOv3KI00

8. Wisconsin
> Index score: 2.92
> Libraries and book mobiles: 8.0 per 100,000 (15th most)
> Visits: 5.0 per person (12th highest)
> Total books and documents: 17,776,511, or 3.0 per person (15th most)
> Population in the Wisconsin service area: 5,843,443

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2oKS_0eGOv3KI00

7. Wyoming
> Index score: 3.11
> Libraries and book mobiles: 13.5 per 100,000 (9th most)
> Visits: 5.4 per person (5th highest)
> Total books and documents: 2,247,490, or 3.9 per person (4th most)
> Population in the Wyoming service area: 577,737

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LD29I_0eGOv3KI00

6. New Hampshire
> Index score: 3.34
> Libraries and book mobiles: 15.6 per 100,000 (5th most)
> Visits: 4.6 per person (18th highest)
> Total books and documents: 5,548,739, or 3.8 per person (5th most)
> Population in the New Hampshire service area: 1,476,655

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37tveC_0eGOv3KI00

5. Maine
> Index score: 3.42
> Libraries and book mobiles: 19.9 per 100,000 (2nd most)
> Visits: 5.1 per person (10th highest)
> Total books and documents: 6,094,863, or 4.6 per person (the most)
> Population in the Maine service area: 1,311,255

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PeMuf_0eGOv3KI00

4. Ohio
> Index score: 3.45
> Libraries and book mobiles: 6.7 per 100,000 (24th most)
> Visits: 5.9 per person (the highest)
> Total books and documents: 37,946,591, or 3.3 per person (12th most)
> Population in the Ohio service area: 11,510,799

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jcMGA_0eGOv3KI00

3. Iowa
> Index score: 3.68
> Libraries and book mobiles: 18.4 per 100,000 (3rd most)
> Visits: 5.3 per person (7th highest)
> Total books and documents: 11,602,054, or 3.7 per person (6th most)
> Population in the Iowa service area: 3,095,494

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49910D_0eGOv3KI00

2. Kansas
> Index score: 4.18
> Libraries and book mobiles: 15.1 per 100,000 (6th most)
> Visits: 5.4 per person (6th highest)
> Total books and documents: 8,659,726, or 3.4 per person (8th most)
> Population in the Kansas service area: 2,510,916

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1qTL_0eGOv3KI00

1. Vermont
> Index score: 4.27
> Libraries and book mobiles: 30.1 per 100,000 (the most)
> Visits: 5.5 per person (3rd highest)
> Total books and documents: 2,922,933, or 4.6 per person (2nd most)
> Population in the Vermont service area: 631,386

