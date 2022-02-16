ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Is Inter Milan vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Equ2m_0eGOuqwf00

Liverpool face Inter Milan tonight in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The Reds visit the San Siro having already won there in the Champions League this season, as they beat AC Milan to finish top of the group with a 100 percent record.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the match action as Liverpool head to Inter Milan in the Champions League

Inter trail AC Milan by a point in Serie A, albeit with a game in hand, and the Italian champions have responded well to losing manager Antonio Conte and top-scorer Romelu Lukaku last summer.

This is the first meeting between Liverpool and Inter Milan since 2008, when the Premier League side won at the San Siro to reach the quarter-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Inter Milan vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 16 February at the San Siro in Milan, Italy.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

Confirmed line-ups

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Martinez

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Odds

Inter Milan: 12/5

Draw: 13/5

Liverpool: 11/10

Prediction

Liverpool have been so strong in Europe this season and with their squad back at full-strength, it’s hard to look past Jurgen Klopp’s side. Inter Milan 1-2 Liverpool

