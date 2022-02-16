ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A third Sonic The Hedgehog movie is in early development

Sonic The Hedgehog ’s third film installment is already in the works, despite the franchise’s second film not even being released yet.

Paramount has confirmed 'Sonic The Hedgehog 3' is already in development , following the success of its first film in 2021.

There’s already a spin-off series in the works too, and the second film isn’t even out until April 2022.

It will see the return of many fan favourites, and the introduction of Idris Elba as Knuckles.

