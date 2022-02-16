ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salzburg vs Bayern Munich prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bRV3U_0eGOubx000

It hasn’t been a great week for Bayern Munich , who suffered a heavy reversal in the Bundesliga at the weekend before Thomas Muller found negative headlines heading his way during the week.

Julian Nagelsmann will need to find a winning formula in midfield this time around after his attempt of 4-1-4-1 went awry in a 4-2 loss to Bochum - but they remain six points clear at the top of the table, at least.

Salzburg are 14 points clear in their own domestic league, with just one defeat all season - Karim Adeyemi is set to be in-demand this summer after netting 18 in all competitions so far.

It’s impressive for a young talent, but doesn’t compare much to Robert Lewandowski, who has a massive 37 in just 30 appearances so far.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first leg.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 16 February at the Red Bull Arena.

Where can I watch?

All Champions League matches are on BT Sport this season. This fixture will be broadcast on BT Sport 3. Subscribers can stream via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Confirmed line-ups

RBS - Kohn, Kristensen, Solet, Wober, Ulmer, Capaldo, Camara, Seiwald, Aaronson, Adeyemi, Okafor

FCB - Ulreich; Pavard, Sule, Hernandez; Gnabry, Kimmich, Tolisso, Muller, Coman; Sane, Lewandowski

Odds

Salzburg 13/2

Draw 9/2

Bayern 7/15

Prediction

A strong showing and a hefty first-leg lead for the Bundesliga champions, giving them one foot in the quarter-finals. Salzburg 1-3 Bayern .

Comments / 0

