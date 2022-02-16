20 People to Know in Engineering: Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, district executive, PennDOT District 11

Stephen Frost, the project manager at the Monongahela River Locks and Dam 2, 3, 4 (mega project) for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburgh District, was born and raised in Elizabeth on the Monongahela River.
The company, which has been owners of the plant since April 2017, said it would base its decision on several factors including the potential entry of Pennsylvania into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
The Pittsburgh Business Times will be exploring opportunities driven by the Southern Beltway by bringing together several people for Corridors of Opportunity: Southern Beltway on Feb. 17 at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe.
On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf unveiled his set of proposals for a $43.7 billion state budget, with some of the most notable among them being a call to lower the state's corporate net income tax as well as a pitch to increase Pennsylvania's $7.25 an hour minimum wage. But...
It's been a tough few weeks for Equitrans Midstream Corp., the Canonsburg-based company that is building and will operate the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which will take natural gas from southwestern Pennsylvania and bring it to new markets in the Southeast.
