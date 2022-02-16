Sanders raises another $235K in bid for Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders raised $235,000 last month in her bid for Arkansas governor, again outpacing her closest fundraising rival among the Democrats hoping to challenge her, reports filed this week show.

Sanders, who announced last year she was seeking the Republican nomination, reported spending more than $349,000 during the month and having more than $7.2 million on hand. Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to file their monthly campaign finance reports with the state.

Sanders has raised more than $13 million total for her campaign, a record for a governor’s race in Arkansas.

Democratic hopeful Chris Jones reported raising more than $131,000 during the month and spending more than $161,000. Jones had more than $300,000 on hand and has raised more than $1.4 million total since announcing his campaign.

Jones is one of five Democrats running in the May primary. Other Democrats running include Jay Martin, Anthony Bland, James “Rus” Russell and Supha Xayprasith-Mays. Former talk show radio host and podcaster Doc Washburn announced over the weekend that he planned to challenge Sanders in the GOP primary.

The one-week filing period for state offices begins Feb. 22. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.