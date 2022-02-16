ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Woman reveals stories about being a ‘child-free’ adult: ‘I’m not selfish’

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ggXXH_0eGOuC4x00

A woman has revealed what her life looks like as a “child-free” adult and why she wants her choice to be normalised.

On TikTok, Allie, @alliehb , often shares videos about how she doesn’t have any kids nor does she plan to in the future.

In one video post on 30 January, Allie highlighted all the “things that just make sense in [her] childfree home. Some of these items included game consoles solely for her and her significant other, “pets” and “plants” as her form of kids, a sofa that is “nearly white,” decor that is easy to break and looks aesthetically pleasing, and “kids toys” that are just for her.

@alliehb

#childfree home essentials 💀 #childfreemillennial #childfreebychoice #childfreeandhappy #childfreelife #childfreeig #childfreelifestyle #childfreefam

♬ Che La Luna - Louis Prima

This clip has over 181,500 views so far, with many TikTok users in the comments supporting Allie’s decision.

“Pets as kids = as it should be,” one viewer wrote, while another said: “You are living the dream.”

Other TikTok users detailed how they are also living in a home that’s child-free, as they don’t intend on ever having children.

“I’m childfree for life,” one viewer wrote. “I have 4 cats. All my time and money is for me and my husband and it’s the BEST.”

“My child free home: super clean, no plastic light up toys to trip on, no loud noises, and nothing is sticky,” another comment reads. “It’s bliss!

In a follow up video posted on 1 February, Allie noted that while she isn’t having kids, she’s still a “proud aunt” and loves her friends’ kids.

@alliehb

Reply to @soannoyed247365 yes i talk about being #childreee here but in daily life, not so much #childfreebychoice #childfreelife #childfreeandhappy

♬ Steven Universe - L.Dre

“We talk about their kids all the time, they bring up their kids all the time,” she explained. “And I don’t fault them for that because it’s their life.”

However, she still wants to be open and honest about her life as a child-free adult.

“I think it’s important we talk about being child-free, and how it’s a choice to also make,” she added.

In a recent clip , which has over 982,600 views so far, Allie shared a list of things that she does that “just make sense in [her] child-free home.” Some of these activities are “sleeping in as long as [she] wants,” having a “disposable income,” her home always being “quiet,” and “never missing a brunch because [her] time is ALL [hers].”

@alliehb

My #childfree home just keeps giving #childfreebychoice #childfreetiktok #childfreemillennial #childfreelife #childfreeig #childfreelifestyle #fyp

♬ Che La Luna - Louis Prima

Commenters in this video also emphasised how much they admire Allie, even though they aren’t child-free adults themselves.

“I’m a mom but I support you 1 million percent!” one wrote. “Let’s normalize not having kids!!! (I love my daughter and had her intentionally).”

Some viewers continued expressing why they are happy they didn’t have kids, one of which said: “40! Married! And no kids!!.. Not now, not ever. No, my mind hasn’t changed. No, I don’t regret it. No, I’m not selfish.”

Within the comments, Allie clarified that her videos aren’t made to show the “perks” of being child-free, nor is she “assuming that parents don’t also have it good.”

“It’s important to normalize being CF [child-free] and celebrate it as another valid choice as many CF and parents have said here,” she wrote. “A celebration of my life is not intended to reflect poorly on any other lifestyle. Like family bloggers celebrate their life, this is my version.”

The Independent has contacted Allie for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

Finally Free! Chris Called Off His #MAFS Marriage To Egregiously Uninterested, ‘Dog Allergic’ Alyssa & Everyone’s Elated

Married At First Sight season 14 fans are rejoicing over a groom deciding to pull the plug on his disastrous marriage that seemed doomed from day one. As previously reported Chris' wife Alyssa has been CONSISTENTLY trending on social media for not giving her husband Chris a chance immediately after meeting him at the altar. The bride who's adamant that she's a "nice person" previously begged producers to let her move into her #MAFS apartment alone so she can "hang out with her girls", told her husband that they "just don't vibe", accused her husband of having "aggressive hand gestures" and said she felt "robbed" by being matched with him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

Illustrator beautifully captures the joy of being a single woman

Being alone doesn't necessarily mean that one is lonely. Many individuals prefer the independence, personal space and fulfillment granted by solitude to the supposed security and commitment that comes with a marriage. Yet, society continues to push matrimony on women, drilling into girls from a very young age that no matter what they achieve in terms of their careers or life experiences, they will have ultimately failed as a woman without a ring on their finger and a child on their hip. Mexico-based artist Idalia Candelas set about challenging this notion a few years ago through her "Postmodern Loneliness" art series that depicts women who are content to be alone.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#La Luna#Tiktok Allie#Alliehb
People

Chloé Lukasiak Says She Feels 'Free' After Confirming Her Relationship with Brooklinn Khoury

Chloé Lukasiak is opening up about her relationship with Brooklinn Khoury. After months of speculation, the actress and dancer, 20, seemingly confirmed last October that she was dating the social media influencer by simply captioning a photo on Instagram with a single black heart. She later made it official by posting a tribute for their one-year anniversary in December.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
InspireMore

‘The detective said, ‘I need to speak with you immediately. This is the strangest thing to ever happen.’: Mom hilariously recalls gift gone wrong, ‘The things we do for our kids’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Let’s journey back to December of 2015, when all my daughter Ellie wanted for Christmas was a real merbaby. Pearl…her strange skin, creepy eyes, and flowing green hair. I feel like enough time has passed that I can now reveal to you the entire Pearl Saga. I’m going to sketch it out for you.
KIDS
Ok Magazine

Family Members Tells Jazz Jennings She's 'Not Healthy' Following 100 LB Weight Gain As Reality Star Insists She Wants To Get 'Control' Of Her Life

Jazz Jennings is ready to finally take on college — but her family members are still worried about her physical wellbeing. The 21-year-old activist's weight has been a major topic of discussion during the latest season of I Am Jazz since the reality star's battle with a binge-eating disorder caused her to gain 100 pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
Indy100

Sibling told they've ruined sister's wedding after walking out because she was using him for 'free childcare'

A man is embroiled in a family row after leaving his sister’s wedding as he felt she was using him for “free childcare”. The 31-year-old explained that when he turned up to the wedding, his 29-year-old sister gave him a “list of times” the one-year-old who “loves to cry” would need to be away from the party - including much of the ceremony and the entirety of the reception.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Mum speechless after her daughter, 12, finds a heartwarming note from a kind stranger hidden in a Kmart store alongside a $20 note

A heartwarming story of how a 12-year-old girl found a $20 bill while shopping for Kmart candles has been admired by thousands. Queensland mum Katherine said her daughter found the cash attached to a handwritten note that read: 'If you found this, it's yours. Please keep it as a reminder of your abundance! Money is energy and there's an infinite supply available.'
KIDS
The US Sun

I made my co-worker miss her son’s soccer match to make a point – I’m tired of her thinking her time’s more important

A WOMAN has taken to Reddit to share how her co-worker doesn't value her time simply because she doesn't think her plans matter as much because she doesn't have kids. In a post on the website where she could remain anonymous, she claimed her plans shouldn't be any less important just because she decided to be child-free.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Gillian Sisley

Wife Furious for Being Treated as "Babysitter" by In-Laws

When does using family for free childcare cross the line?. Data shows that over 79.6 million households in the United States have kids, making up close to 40% of all households having parents and children living under the same roof. With a population so high of parents, it is only natural that families routinely use babysitters from time to time.
The Independent

The Independent

512K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy