ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Orangutans instinctively use hammers to strike and sharp stones to cut – study

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o5QB7_0eGOu5z700

Orangutans instinctively use hammers to strike and sharp stones to cut, a study has found.

According to the researchers, the findings suggest that two major prerequisites for the emergence of stone tool use – striking with stone hammers and recognising sharp stones as cutting tools – may have existed in our last common ancestor with orangutans, 13 million years ago.

Researchers tested tool making and use in two captive male orangutans that had not previously been trained or exposed to demonstrations of the activities.

Each animal at Kristiansand Zoo in Norway was provided with a concrete hammer, a stone, and two baited puzzle boxes.

When presented with a human-made flake, a naive orangutan spontaneously used it as a cutting tool to open a puzzle box, providing proof of concept that cutting (or piercing) using sharp-edged tools is within orangutans’ spontaneous repertoire

They needed to cut through a rope or a silicon skin in order to access a food reward.

The study found the orangutans spontaneously hit the hammer against the walls and floor of their enclosure, but neither directed strikes towards the stone to create a sharp tool.

In a second experiment, the orangutans were also given a human-made sharp flint flake, which one orangutan used to cut the silicon skin, solving the puzzle.

Alba Motes-Rodrigo, at the University of Tubingen in Germany, and colleagues say this is the first demonstration of cutting behaviour in untrained orangutans.

In order to investigate if apes could learn the remaining steps from observing others, researchers showed three female orangutans at Twycross Zoo in the UK how to hit the stone to create a sharp flint flake.

After the demonstrations, one female went on to use the hammer to hit the stone, directing the blows towards the edge as demonstrated.

This study is the first to report spontaneous stone tool use without close direction in orangutans that have not been socialised by humans, researchers say.

Writing in Plos One, the researchers said: “When presented with a human-made flake, a naive orangutan spontaneously used it as a cutting tool to open a puzzle box, providing proof of concept that cutting (or piercing) using sharp-edged tools is within orangutans’ spontaneous repertoire.

“Overall, our findings suggest that two prerequisites for the emergence of early lithic technologies – lithic percussion (the removal of sharp stones) and the recognition of sharp-edged stones as cutting tools – might be deeply rooted in our evolutionary past.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orangutans#Stone Tool#Stones#Hammers
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
dbltap.com

All Pokemon Evolve Using a Water Stone in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Trainers want to know which Pokemon need a Water Stone to evolve in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the Water Stone is less of an important item than in previous titles. Whereas its counterparts, the Fire and Thunder Stones, have multiple Pokemon that require it to evolve, the Water Stone has a single use out of the 242 eligible Pokemon species native to the Hisui region.
VIDEO GAMES
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
HeySoCal

Study reveals dangerous use of lion traps in Zambia

UCLA researchers have discovered that wild lions are being trapped in snares, illegal in conservation areas in Zambia and other parts of Africa, and are being injured in far more larger numbers than experts have estimated. The discovery was published in a journal article in Frontiers in Conservation Science. UCLA...
ANIMALS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
119K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy