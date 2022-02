RAINS COUNTY, Texas — An Arkansas man has been booked into an East Texas jail on multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed chase early Monday morning. A Rains County Sheriff's Office deputy noticed a vehicle on the shoulder of State Highway 19 north of the Rains County line around 7:15 a.m. When the deputy checked on the driver, the deputy could see a man was asleep or passed out with a pistol between his legs.

RAINS COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO