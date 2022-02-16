Kanye West apologises for sharing texts from Kim Kardashian during Instagram rants

Kanye West has apologised for his recent behaviour towards ex-wife Kim Kardashian .

The rapper recently launched multiple Instagram rants slamming Kim and her new partner, Pete Davidson , as well as sharing the pair's private texts.

"I take accountability. I'm still learning in real-time," Ye said.

"I don't have all the answers, to be a good leader is to be a good listener."

West also said he's working on his communication after "learning" that using all caps online "makes people feel like I'm screaming at them".

