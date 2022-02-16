ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Western Sydney will swelter through 46 days per year over 35°C by 2090, unless emissions drop significantly

By Hannah Melville-Rea, Research Fellow, New York University
 4 days ago
Shutterstock

If emissions continue to accelerate, Western Sydney can expect to endure up to 46 days per year over 35℃ by 2090, a new analysis from the Australia Institute finds. This is a fivefold increase from the historical average of just under nine days of extreme heat per year.

Western Sydney, home to around 2.5 million people , is highly vulnerable to extreme heat and is 8-10℃ hotter than east Sydney during heatwaves. The region is too far inland to benefit from coastal breezes, and lacks the altitude of the neighbouring Blue Mountains.

The furthest inland suburbs, such as Penrith, are hottest. Indeed, in early January, 2020, Penrith was the hottest place on Earth , reaching a scorching high of 48.9℃.

However, such a dramatic rise in extreme heat days is not inevitable. If global warming is limited to 1.5℃ this century, in line with the Paris Agreement, Western Sydney will have fewer than 17 days of 35℃ per year by 2090. Emissions reduction and smart urban design are urgent measures to protect Western Sydney-siders from heat stress.

The rise in extreme heat days can be limited to 17 days per year if we cut emissions. The Australia Institute , Author provided

Heatwaves are deadly

In Australia, heat accounts for more deaths than all other natural disasters combined. If the power goes out, it’s much harder to mitigate the stress.

In January 2009, during the devastating heatwave that preceded the Black Saturday fires, Melbourne experienced a power outage on a 44℃ day, leaving some 500,000 people in the heat without electricity. The heatwave alone killed 374 people, and cost Melbourne an estimated A$800 million .

Read more: The world endured 2 extra heatwave days per decade since 1950 – but the worst is yet to come

Heat also acutely affects worker productivity. The New South Wales treasury estimates that by 2061, the state could lose up to 2.7 million working days every year from reduced worker productivity in agriculture, construction, manufacturing and mining, due to heat.

However, under a low-emissions pathway, NSW estimates the loss in worker productivity could be limited to about 700,000 days. While this is still significant, it’s a quarter of cases compared to a high-emissions future.

To find out how climate change would affect Western Sydney, we analysed climate projections from the Bureau of Meteorology and CSIRO. We calculated temperature projections using a low-emissions scenario (where global warming is stopped at 1.5℃) and a high-emissions scenario (where global emissions continue unabated).

Examining 12 federal electorates that make up Western Sydney, we found the electorate of Lindsay, which includes the city of Penrith, will be most impacted. It can expect up to 58 days of 35℃ by 2090 under a high emissions scenario.

Who is impacted?

Western Sydney is uniquely prone to the “ urban heat island ” effect. The dense concrete and lack of green spaces absorbs and amplifies heat, raising temperatures to dangerous levels.

Residents without access to affordable air conditioning, with preexisting medical conditions or who work outdoors are most at risk of heat stress.

To understand the human impact of extreme heat, we partnered with extreme heat advocacy nonprofit Sweltering Cities. They conducted a targeted survey of Western Sydney in 2020, collecting insights from 682 respondents.

Gemma is a single mum who lives in affordable housing in Ropes Crossing, near Penrith. Kim Vernon/Sweltering Cities

Gemma MacMillan is a single mum of a three-year-old boy, living in affordable housing in Ropes Cross. “In summer I have to keep my son Oliver inside as much as possible on hot days,” she says. “There’s no shade at all in my backyard.”

Gemma has lived in a house without air conditioning or ceiling fans. “In the past we’ve gone to stay with my ex-partner’s mum who has an air con, but now we’ve broken up and I worry about my son when it’s really hot.”

Even though retired chemist Rafael Perez has air conditioning, he says: “you’ve got to think of the cost. I’m not in a position to have it on all the time so I turn it off as soon as I can.”

Rafael is a retired chemist who has lived in Erskine Park in Sydney’s Western Suburbs for 22 years. Kim Vernon/Sweltering Cities

In fact, despite Western Sydney having, on average, lower income levels, residents in areas such as Penrith are paying on average up to $100 per month more in electricity bills than those living closer to the coast.

Reflecting on his 22 years in the neighbourhood, Rafael says, “there used to be a lot more trees when I moved here, now there is a lot more concrete.”

What needs to change?

Reducing emissions is the difference between 1.5 months and 17 days of extreme heat per year in Western Sydney.

Thankfully, there is appetite for change. Earlier this month, for example, prominent cricketer Pat Cummins launched Cricketers for Climate in Penrith, a movement for Australian cricket clubs to achieve net-zero emissions over the next decade. The initiative highlights how the climate crisis threatens our ability to play sports, and positions athletes as advocates for climate action.

Additionally, the upcoming federal election could provide the policy window to increase climate ambition, as Western Sydney has a number of highly contested swing seats. According to the Sweltering Cities survey, 92.5% of Western Sydney residents say they want politicians and political parties to have policies on heat.

What do these policies look like? At the local level, we need to design our cities and homes to protect vulnerable members of the community. The NSW government recently announced a move to ban dark roofs . Lighter coloured roofs reflect heat, and can reduce indoor temperatures by 10℃ during heatwaves .

Read more: Climate explained: how white roofs help to reflect the sun's heat

Increasing green spaces, ensuring bus stops and parks are adequately shaded, and providing affordable access to air conditioning are also crucial steps to making Western Sydney safe.

Most importantly, preventing extreme heat requires a significant emissions reduction. Australia’s national target of a 26-28% emissions reduction from 2005 is consistent with warming of 4℃ , if all other countries were to follow a similar level of ambition. At the state level, instead of planning new coal mines , NSW should accelerate its transition to renewable energy.

Hannah Melville-Rea is a researcher at the Australia Institute's Climate & Energy Program.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

An international treaty to curb plastic pollution risks being watered down — New Zealand needs to take a stand

Following years of discussions, support for a global treaty to stem the tide of plastic pollution is now widespread, with 75% of UN member states backing the idea. Next week, countries will negotiate two competing resolutions in the lead-up to the UN Environment Assembly. Both resolutions call for the establishment of an intergovernmental negotiating committee to start work on a legally binding treaty. The negotiations are a crucial moment for the New Zealand government. More than 750 groups — including civil society, Indigenous peoples, trade unions and youth groups — are calling for a binding treaty that captures the full life...
ENVIRONMENT
Storm Dudley's winds 'met 90% of NI electricity needs'

Every cloud has a silver lining and in the case of Storm Dudley it was wind. At one stage on Wednesday morning, the wind was generating enough electricity to meet almost all of Northern Ireland's energy needs, with some left over. SONI is the company that operates the electricity grid...
ENVIRONMENT
Disaster survivors feel more prepared for the next one but are often left out of planning

Many Australians who have survived a disaster feel more confident their communities are prepared for the next one. But a third of those living in disaster prone areas don’t feel at all prepared for a disaster, or confident in their ability to recover well. These are just some of the findings from the national Fire to Flourish survey run by Monash University, which asked more than 3,500 Australians about their perceptions of preparedness and resilience to disasters. Our research suggests one of the greatest assets following a disaster is the people who experience them. But this asset is hugely underutilised. Climate projections...
BUSINESS
Perceptions of corruption are growing in Australia, and it's costing the economy

The Australian government has decided not to establish a federal anti-corruption watchdog this parliamentary term, despite a promise in December 2018 to deliver an integrity commission with teeth, resources and proper processes that will protect the integrity of Australia’s Commonwealth public administration In the three years since that promise was made, Australia has slipped further down the international corruption league tables. On the respected Corruption Perceptions Index compiled by Transparency International, it is now in 18th position, down from 13th in 2018. A decade ago Australia was seventh. The Corruption Perceptions Index both ranks and rates countries on a scale out of...
AUSTRALIA
International students are coming back and it’s not just universities sighing with relief

International students are returning to Australia after almost two years of closed borders. The number of international students in Australia increased by 29,856 in the first six weeks after the Australian government opened the border to them in mid-December. But there are still about 300,000 fewer international students in Australia than before the pandemic. Around 147,000 current student visa holders remain outside Australia. Read more: Border opening spurs rebound in demand from international students It’s not just education institutions that...
EDUCATION
There's never been a better time for Australia to embrace the 4-day week

The disruption of the COVID pandemic has led many of us to reconsider our relationship to work, as well as our spending priorities. Some are eager to return to pre-pandemic “normality”. Others have found working from home to be liberating and are keen to preserve their newfound autonomy. Still others, such as health workers, are simply exhausted after two years dealing with the ever-changing demands of the pandemic. One manifestation of this exhaustion has been the rise of the “anti-work’ movement”, which rejects the whole idea of paid employment as a way to organise necessary labour. A less radical response is...
AUSTRALIA
'We get the raw deal out of almost everything': a quarter of young Australians are pessimistic about having kids

Young people today are coming of age in the middle of a global pandemic, soaring house prices, an unpromising job market and the shadow of climate change. As part of the 2021 Australian Youth Barometer, we asked young people what they think about their futures. Some of the responses were bleak. As one 24-year-old observed: I feel like, as a young person specifically, we get the raw deal out of almost everything at the moment. What is this doing to young people’s aspirations? In particular, what impact might it have on their plans to have children? The Australian Youth Barometer In the Australian...
RELATIONSHIPS
