ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tensions mount in Ottawa as police warn truckers to leave

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A showdown appeared to be shaping up in Ottawa’s...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truckers#Police#Blockade#Stronghold#Parliament#Ap
FingerLakes1.com

Newark woman arrested after abandoning animal

Police report the arrest of a Newark woman after abandoning a pet. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Michele A. Benedict, 50, of Newark for abandonment of animals. The arrest stems from an investigation in January 2022 where Benedict moved out of her residence and...
NEWARK, NY
The Independent

Domestic abuser convicted and jailed after victim sprayed him with SmartWater in UK first

SmartWater technology normally designed to catch burglars and thieves has been used to jail a domestic abuser for the first time.A woman in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was given a canister of the liquid as part of an initiative to prevent and detect repeat domestic abusers.In an incident earlier this month, the perpetrator visited the victim’s address in breach of a non-molestation order.She was able to spray him with the SmartWater solution and its unique tag was found on his clothing when he was arrested.West Yorkshire Police said the man was charged and convicted of breaching a non-molestation order and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Canadian Police Arrest Hundreds of Freedom Convoy Truckers Under Emergency Act

Acting through the police department, the Canadian government arrested over 100 protestors from the Freedom Convoy truckers occupation of Ottawa this week. The truckers were protesting a mandatory vaccine requirement implemented by the liberal party of the Canadian government. Ottawa police brought in riot cops, mounted police, and armored vehicles to disperse the peaceful protests.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Macaulay Byrne death: Three further arrests

Police have made further arrests over the death of a man who was fatally stabbed in a South Yorkshire pub on Boxing Day. Macaulay Byrne, also known as Coley, was attacked in the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield, on 26 December. A post-mortem examination showed he died from multiple...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deseret News

Perspective: I’m from Canada. Don’t believe everything you hear about the trucker protests

Americans know very little about Canada. Fewer than half of Americans surveyed in 2011 knew where Canada’s capital is (hint: it’s Ottawa), and two-thirds acknowledged they learned next to nothing about Canada’s history in school. (Truth be told, it’s not as interesting as America’s). In another study, nearly 40% of American eighth-graders thought Canada’s government was a dictatorship.
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Receives Shipment of Machine Guns and Surveillance Gear From Canada

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has received a plane load of machine guns, surveillance gear and rifles as part of a Canadian military assistance package, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Saturday. Ukraine has received plane loads of arms and military gear from NATO allies as the country braces for...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy