As editors, our attention span for products is quite low. Our inboxes, conversations, and daily to-do lists are flooded with shiny, new skincare products that would have anyone second-guessing if they actually need to eat more than Top Ramen until their next paycheck. When something new rolls around that catches our eye, the products that were previously on the top shelf come tumbling down to make room for the new and now. If Dua Lipa asked for your hand, are you really going to look back at the person you just went on a couple of dates with? I rest my case.

