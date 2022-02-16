ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift, Foo Fighters, Kacey Musgraves Exclusives Lead 2022 Record Store Day

By Daniel Kreps
 4 days ago
Exclusive releases from Taylor Swift , Foo Fighters, U2, Kacey Musgraves, and the Rolling Stones headline this year’s Record Store Day , invading independent shops nationwide on April 23.

Swift — who serves as this year’s Record Store Day Global Ambassador — has a pair of releases planned: In addition to her previously announced contribution to the limited edition Portraits of Her compilation , Swift will also press a seven-inch single of her song “The Lakes” backed by the original version of the Folklore bonus track.

Foo Fighters have planned a seven-inch single featuring “Re-Versions” of a pair of Medicine at Midnight tracks (“Making a Fire,” “Chasing Birds”) featuring contributions by Mark Ronson, Preservation Jazz Hall Band, the Dap Kings, and more. U2 will reissue their 1982 single “A Celebration” with a 40th-anniversary 12-inch reissue featuring an outtake and the B-side “Trash, Trampoline, and the Party Girl,” while Stevie Nicks will rerelease her Bella Donna with an additional LP featuring outtakes and B-sides.

On the classic rock front, among the more marquee releases are a 50-anniversary reissue of the Rolling Stones’ More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies) that’s pressed on glow-in-the-dark vinyl, Lou Reed’s I’m So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos , a four-LP version of the Doors’ L.A. Woman with outtakes from the 50th-anniversary reissue, David Bowie’s Toy and Brilliant Adventure EPs, and Patti Smith’s two-LP Curated by Record Store Day compilation.

Other exclusives include a picture disc version of Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed , the first vinyl pressing of Childish Gambino’s 2014 Kauai EP, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds’ Live Seeds two-LP documenting their 1992-93 tour, and the Replacements’ Unsuitable for Airplay: The Lost KFAI Concert (Live) .

Record Store Day also announced a secondary day of exclusives — June 18 — that will boast reissues of Pearl Jam’s Live on Two Legs , Prince’s The Gold Experience , Miles Davis’ What It Is: Montreal 7/7/83, and more.

Check out the complete list of Record Store Day exclusives at the event’s website .

