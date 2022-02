On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Mountaineer Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry will be in Renick Park from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The park is located on Railroad Avenue in Renick.

The Mountaineer Food Bank can be reached at 304-364-5518 or at mountaineerfoodbank.org.

