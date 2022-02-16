ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida COVID-19 update: Case average drops to two-month low as omicron wave fades

By David Schutz, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago
Florida reported 6,458 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as the 7-day average dropped to its lowest level in two months, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients also continued to decline, falling to 5,188 on Tuesday, down 27% in a week and 56% from its peak, data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows.

There were 845 COVID-infected patients in intensive care units on Tuesday, a one-week drop of 24%. The hospital data combines patients admitted for COVID with those admitted for reasons other than COVID or who were infected after admission.

The testing positivity rate in Miami-Dade County dropped to 9.2% on Tuesday and was just slightly above 10% in Broward County. Three other counties in Florida — Volusia, Monroe and Flagler — also have positive rates in the single digits.

Vaccinations in Florida have gone nearly stagnant over the past two weeks with just 22,987 shots being given per day on average, a 63.8% decrease from this time last month. About 65.6 of Floridians fully vaccinated and 37.9% have had their booster shots.

To date, there have been 5,763,580 known cases of COVID-19 in Florida and at least 67,914 residents have died.

Here are the latest key statistics:

Comments / 7

