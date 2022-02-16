34 Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550 - $790,000

Customer and employees stopped a man from Virginia who threatened to "blow up" the McDonald's he used to work at, according to a release by police. Azeem Jaleel Burton, 22, of Melfa, Virginia, was arrested after he caused a scene by threatening the safety of employees and customers at the McDonald's he was recently fired from on Friday, according to Old Lycoming Township police.

MELFA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO