34 Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550 - $790,000

One of the owners of a well-known Hudson Valley restaurant and bar announced that the building is up for sale and the restaurant will eventually close its doors. The building that houses The Anchor in Ulster County has been listed, according to an announcement from owner Brandy Walters on Monday, Feb. 14.
Updated story: Police Seek Info On Suspect In Murder Of College Student From Hudson ValleyA female college student from the Hudson Valley was shot and killed on a street just off campus by a man who had no affiliation with the upstate New York university, according to authorities.At about 5:50 p.m.…
The upper level of the George Washington Bridge was closed while New York City police rescued a woman who threatened to jump. Several members of the NYPD Emergency Services Unit converged on a railing above a ledge where the woman had perched herself on the Washington Heights side of the bridge's eastbound lanes around 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.
Four suspects are in custody following a robbery at a gas station in the Hudson Valley. At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, troopers in Orange County from the New York State Police Greenville and Middletown barracks responded to the Gulf station located at 249 Dolson Ave. in the town of Wawayanda for a report of a robbery.
Police have asked the public for information about a man accused of murdering a 21-year-old Hudson Valley woman who was due to graduate this spring from SUNY Potsdam. Michael Snow, age 31, of Massena, located in St. Lawrence County, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Elizabeth Howell, of the Putnam County town of Patterson, said New York State Police.
A New York woman has claimed a $1 million lottery prize. Bonnie Snell claimed the top prize from the New York Lottery's Treasure Hunt scratch-off game, the lottery reported on Thursday, Feb. 17. Snell is a resident of Fort Plain, a village in Montgomery County that's about 35 miles from...
A video showing three Westchester County high school students attacking another student has been circulating online, according to a new report from NBC New York. The video, which was posted to social media, shows a student at White Plains High School being punched and kicked in a school bathroom by the other students, NBC New York reported on Saturday, Feb. 19.
A new restaurant is set to open in Westchester County. Company Chophouse & Grill is officially opening its doors for dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 16, according to the eatery's website. The restaurant is located at 7 Madison Ave. in Larchmont. The restaurant's menu features filet mignon, New York strip steak,...
With coyote sightings on the rise throughout the region, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued new guidance on how to avoid conflicts between animals and people. For coyotes, February marks the beginning of mating season, which lasts between four and six weeks, peaking late in the...
A fugitive wanted for a pair of Jersey Shore burglaries was nabbed by a Lyndhurst police detective working another case, authorities said. Detective Chris Cuneo was on another investigation when he spotted a suspicious-looking Porsche Cayenne near a business on Orient Way and Rutherford Avenue this past Friday, Feb. 18, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.
A babysitter was hospitalized after partially falling through the floor of a single-family Ridgewood home under renovation. The young boy wasn't hospitalized at the father's wishes after members of the Ridgewood Ambulance Corps checked him out following the incident on Prospect Street early Friday afternoon, Feb. 18. The adult sitter's...
State officials announced that a highly contagious, dangerous strain of bird flu was found in a non-commercial flock on Long Island. Samples collected from a flock of eight birds tested positive for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, according to an announcement from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets on Saturday, Feb. 19.
A Saddle Brook home appeared unstable after a sedan plowed into it, authorities at the scene said.An occupant was conscious and alert when placed on a gurney to be taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after the Acura TLK crashed into a corner of the Schepis Avenue home shortly after 1 p.m.…
Police are investigating a chain-reaction crash near a busy Long Island intersection that left a local man seriously injured. It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 in Commack. A woman was driving a 2017 Buick Regal westbound on Veterans Memorial Highway when she attempted to make a right...
Fire officials have reported that one person died after a blaze broke out at an apartment building in Westchester County. The Pelham Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 17 Fifth Ave. at about 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, according to a report from the Village of Pelham on Sunday, Feb. 20.
There are now fewer than 300 COVID-19 patients being treated for the virus in Connecticut as the state continues to recover from the January surge of new infections that plagued the region. Thirty-five more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, according to the latest update from the state Department...
Customer and employees stopped a man from Virginia who threatened to "blow up" the McDonald's he used to work at, according to a release by police. Azeem Jaleel Burton, 22, of Melfa, Virginia, was arrested after he caused a scene by threatening the safety of employees and customers at the McDonald's he was recently fired from on Friday, according to Old Lycoming Township police.
A 79-year-old Saddle Brook driver lost control of her sedan while parking and ended up hitting her neighbor's house. She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with what police Capt. John A. Zotollo, Jr. said was a minor injury after her Acura TLK crashed into a corner of the Schepis Avenue home shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday.
A 43-year-old man died when a strong gust of wind caused a tree to fall onto his car Saturday, police in Baltimore County said. Andre Turner was heading north on McDonogh Road at Star Circle when the tree fell across the roadway, landing on his 2013 Chevrolet Impala around 1:05 p.m., county police said.
Two hotels in Downtown Baltimore will close for good next month leaving 50 employees out of work, union reps told wbaltv. Deals to sell the Radisson Hotel Baltimore-Inner Harbor and Holiday Inn Baltimore-Inner Harbor are set to go through on March 8, the Unite Here Local 7 rep said. It...
