Newburgh, NY

34 Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550 - $790,000

 4 days ago
Photo Credit: Park Sterling Realty

NEWBURGH, N.Y. — A property at 34 Plank Road in Newburgh is listed at $790,000.

Check out the details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6161846
  • Built in 1950
  • Estimated Taxes: $11,484

