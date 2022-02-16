ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, MA

Mass. EMTs can now treat and transport injured police dogs

By Sam Doran
 8 days ago
BOSTON — Police dogs injured in the line of duty can be treated and transported by emergency medical personnel in Massachusetts under a new law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker late Tuesday afternoon.

The measure was named for Nero, a Yarmouth Police Department K-9, who was injured in a 2018 shooting in which his partner, Sgt. Sean Gannon, was killed in Marstons Mills. Several ambulances were on the scene, but none were allowed to assist Nero, who had to be transported to a veterinary clinic in a police cruiser.

Rep. Steven Xiarhos, who was a Yarmouth deputy police chief in 2018, has made advocating for the bill a central part of his first term in the House. It was sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Mark Montigny.

"There are over 200 dogs serving every day and night in police departments, correctional facilities, all over the commonwealth,' Xiarhos told the Cape Cod Times on Wednesday. "And now we know, and they know, that our best friends will be saved in their time of need."

He said a ceremony will be held "in the near future" to celebrate the new law.

Nero, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois survived his wounds and is now retired from the Yarmouth Police Department.

Cape Cod Times Staff Writer Asad Jung contributed to this report.

