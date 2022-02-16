No. 23/24 Arkansas cruises past Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams each had double-doubles to lead #23 Arkansas to a 76-57 victory at Missouri on Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena. Wade finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth career double-double (first as a Razorback) and Williams had 13 points and 11...
For the first time this season, Alabama basketball is riding a three-game win streak within SEC play. With the three straight wins, the Crimson Tide is back above .500 in conference play and continues to climb in the SEC standings. The next big test comes Saturday afternoon in a nationally...
The once proud Buckeyes constantly puffed out their chest about being one of the nation’s elite programs. And they weren’t wrong. But after one loss to Michigan, in snowy Ann Arbor, excuses have stacked up, from the weather, to the flu. And while the defensive staff was probably rightfully broomed, stalwarts like offensive line coach Greg Studrawa were shown the door, just after media types fawned over how Ohio State had something of an impenetrable O-line — a narrative that apparently fell apart thanks to Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.
CHAPEL HILL — Kennedy Todd-Williams, Deja Kelly and their North Carolina teammates were determined not to let a big upset slip away. The 24th-ranked Tar Heels fought to the horn to make sure it didn’t, too. Todd-Williams knocked down the go-ahead free throws with 16.2 seconds left and...
ATHENS, Ga. — A dominant 22-point performance from graduate center Jenna Staiti helped the No. 21-ranked Georgia Lady Bulldogs basketball team roll past Missouri on Thursday night in Stegeman Coliseum, 74-49. With the win, Georgia improves to 18-7 on the season and 7-6 in SEC play. Missouri falls to 16-10, 5-8.
It wasn't that Missouri wasn't stopping Mississippi State. The Tigers were holding the Bulldogs offense through most of the game.
But, a flat MU team didn't care of the necessities. Say, like getting started on offense.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas saw all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday night. Kansas, which wore throwback jerseys from the 1921- 22 season, the year the Jayhawks won their first Helms Foundation national championship, pulled away late in the first half and never was threatened in the second half.
GAME: Women's Basketball - Mississippi State at Missouri. GAME TIPOFF: Tipoff time is 2:00 pm central time, Sunday, February 20th. MISSOURI'S WEBSITE ADDRESS: Women's Basketball website link. MISSOURI'S 2021/2022 RECORD: 16-10 overall, 5-8 in the SEC. MISSOURI'S 2020/2021 RECORD: 9-13 overall, 5-9 in the SEC. They didn't play in the...
Georgia has indefinitely suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Wade Mason after an altercation took place between Mason and Bulldogs’ director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday’s road game at LSU, according to DawgsHQ. As DawgsHQ points out, Georgia has yet to release a statement...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kiara Smith had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Emanuely de Oliveira added 15 points and eight rebounds and No. 17 Florida beat Arkansas 76-67 on Thursday night.
Florida led by 19 points early in the fourth quarter but went without a field goal for the final six minutes as Arkansas used a 10-0 run to pull within 69-60. The Razorback wouldn't get closer than eight points the rest of the way as...
The SEC announced a time change on Friday night to the time of the Missouri vs. Mississippi State basketball game. The game will now tip-off on Friday night at 9:30 PM EST in Starkville, Mississippi. Check out the graphic the SEC released on Twitter on Friday evening. Missouri had travel...
The #23/24 Arkansas Razorbacks will host the #16/13 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday (Feb. 19). Tipoff is set for 3:00 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on ESPN. This will be the 45th meeting between Arkansas and Tennessee with all but four coming since the Razorbacks joined the SEC for the 1991-92 season. The Volunteers own a slight 23-21 advantage in the series.
The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks will open the 2022 season with a three-game series against the Illinois State Redbirds. The Razorbacks are coming off a special season that saw them win both the SEC Regular Season Championship and the SEC Tournament Championship. The Razorbacks hold a 5-2 record in the...
A look at weekend action around the Southeastern Conference:. Two of the SEC’s hottest teams face off as No. 16 Tennessee (19-6, 10-3) visits No. 23 Arkansas (20-6, 9-4). The host Razorbacks have won 10 of 11 and are ranked for the first time since Dec. 13 at No. 24. Arkansas is coming off a 76-57 defeat of Missouri to stand third behind the Volunteers, who have won five in a row. Tennessee topped No. 4 Kentucky 76-63 on Tuesday night to forge a second-place tie (for now) behind No. 2 Auburn. Meanwhile, Kentucky (2-15, 10-3) looks to get back on track at home against No. 25 Alabama (17-9, 7-6) after its six-game winning streak ended in Knoxville. The Wildcats won 66-55 two weeks ago in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide rejoined The Associated Press Top 25 on Monday for the first time since Jan. 3 at No. 15 and outlasted Mississippi State 80-75 on Wednesday night.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Mississippi State men’s basketball team was outscored 23-11 in the final 7:45, turning a seven-point lead into a five-point loss in Wednesday’s 80-75 loss to No. 25 Alabama at Coleman Coliseum.
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Dylan Penn scored 25 points and CJ Fleming scored 20 and Bellarmine beat Central Arkansas 79-69 on Wednesday night. Juston Betz had 13 points and seven rebounds for Bellarmine (16-11, 10-3 ASUN), which earned its fifth straight road victory. Ethan Claycomb added 11 points. Camren...
