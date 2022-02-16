ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

No. 23/24 Arkansas cruises past Missouri

Stuttgart Daily Leader
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. – Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams each had double-doubles to lead #23 Arkansas to a 76-57 victory at Missouri on Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena. Wade finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth career double-double (first as a Razorback) and Williams had 13 points and 11...

