No. 23/24 Arkansas cruises past Missouri

A look at weekend action around the Southeastern Conference:. Two of the SEC’s hottest teams face off as No. 16 Tennessee (19-6, 10-3) visits No. 23 Arkansas (20-6, 9-4). The host Razorbacks have won 10 of 11 and are ranked for the first time since Dec. 13 at No. 24. Arkansas is coming off a 76-57 defeat of Missouri to stand third behind the Volunteers, who have won five in a row. Tennessee topped No. 4 Kentucky 76-63 on Tuesday night to forge a second-place tie (for now) behind No. 2 Auburn. Meanwhile, Kentucky (2-15, 10-3) looks to get back on track at home against No. 25 Alabama (17-9, 7-6) after its six-game winning streak ended in Knoxville. The Wildcats won 66-55 two weeks ago in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide rejoined The Associated Press Top 25 on Monday for the first time since Jan. 3 at No. 15 and outlasted Mississippi State 80-75 on Wednesday night.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO