To call Tyra Banks a hustler is an understatement. The California native may have initially made her name as a trailblazing supermodel, but in the decades since she first broke into the scene, she has also become a television host, producer, writer, actress, and businesswoman. Add to that a rather unexpected hobby—flipping homes—and it’s fair to call Banks a true real estate maven as well. In much the same way that Banks oversaw countless makeovers on her hit series America’s Next Top Model, so, too, has she sunk tons of time, effort, and money into renovating homes for the next lucky buyer. Here, we’ve rounded up some of Banks’s most prized properties, with details of how she added her personal flair to each.

REAL ESTATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO