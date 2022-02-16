ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Salesforce.com Inc., Home Depot share losses contribute to Dow's 334-point fall

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0eGOodVC00
By Marketwatch
DOW UPDATE

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Wednesday afternoon with shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Home Depot seeing the biggest losses for the blue-chip average. Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 334 points (1.0%) lower. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are off $5.27 (2.5%) while those of Home Depot have declined $7.37, or 2.1%, combining for an approximately 83-point drag on the Dow. 3M (MMM) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow books biggest drop since November as stocks end sharply lower on renewed Ukraine fears

U.S. stock benchmarks closed sharply lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumping more than 600 points, amid renewed worries that Russia may soon invade Ukraine. The Dow ended about 1.8% lower, while the S&P 500 dropped about 2.1% and the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite slid around 2.9%, according to preliminary FactSet data. President Joe Biden told reporters Thursday morning that a Russian invasion could happen in the next "several days." Nearly all of the S&P 500's 11 sectors finished lower in Thursday's slump, with losses led by information technology, preliminary FactSet data show. The Dow's 1.8% slide was its largest daily drop since Nov. 30, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL, -0.54% slipped 2.13% to $168.88 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. -0.71%. falling 2.88% to 13,716.72 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.37%. falling 1.78% to 34,312.03. This was the...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Dow Stocks To Avoid

The Dow Jones Industrials does this, the Dow does that. But when it comes to three Dow stocks and uninspiring earnings reports, the action is looking more doggish and worth staying at arm’s length from or risk getting bit. On Tuesday, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrials rallied about 1.25%...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Depot#3m#Apple Inc#Marketwatch Dow#Salesforce Com Inc#Aapl#Automated Insights#Factset
Investopedia

Stocks Fall With Nasdaq, S&P 500 Heading for Weekly Declines

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) is poised to be the only major U.S. index to gain this week, as investors weigh solid quarterly earning reports against the potential for a series of interest rate hikes this year. The Dow is little-changed this afternoon. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 are...
STOCKS
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Nike, Microsoft share gains lead Dow's 281-point climb

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up Wednesday morning with shares of Nike and Microsoft seeing positive momentum for the blue-chip average. The Dow. was most recently trading 281 points, or 0.8%, higher, as shares of Nike. NKE,. +1.90%. and Microsoft. MSFT,. +2.18%. are contributing to the index's intraday rally....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Walgreens Boots, Chevron share losses lead Dow's nearly 250-point fall

Dragged down by losses for shares of Walgreens Boots and Chevron, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Monday afternoon. The Dow. was most recently trading 248 points lower (-0.7%), as shares of Walgreens Boots. WBA,. +1.98%. and Chevron. CVX,. -0.73%. are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Walgreens...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amgen Inc., JPMorgan Chase share gains lead Dow's 211-point climb

Behind positive momentum for shares of Amgen Inc. and JPMorgan Chase, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Tuesday morning. The Dow. is trading 211 points, or 0.6%, higher, as shares of Amgen Inc. AMGN,. +7.82%. and JPMorgan Chase. JPM,. +1.88%. are contributing about one third of the blue-chip gauge's...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow jumps 50 points on gains in shares of Chevron, Dow Inc.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up Friday morning with shares of Chevron and Dow Inc. leading the way for the price-weighted average. Shares of Chevron. have contributed to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow. DJIA,. -1.43%. is trading 57 points higher (0.2%). Chevron's shares are up $1.84 (1.4%)...
STOCKS
Fortune

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought $1 billion of Activision shares, just weeks before Microsoft’s surprise acquisition

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Just weeks before Microsoft announced it would acquire Activision Blizzard—the gaming company behind World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, and Candy Crush—in a surprise $68.7 billion acquisition, Berkshire Hathaway acquired a $1 billion stake in the video game company.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

96K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy