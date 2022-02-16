Salesforce.com Inc., Home Depot share losses contribute to Dow's 334-point fall

By Marketwatch

DOW UPDATE

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Wednesday afternoon with shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Home Depot seeing the biggest losses for the blue-chip average. Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 334 points (1.0%) lower. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are off $5.27 (2.5%) while those of Home Depot have declined $7.37, or 2.1%, combining for an approximately 83-point drag on the Dow. 3M (MMM) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.

