Rodgers, Woodley calling off engagement: Reports

Engaged couple Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are breaking up after almost two years together, according to reports from TMZ and originally reported by the website In Touch Weekly.

In Touch cited multiple unnamed sources. Rodgers and Woodley have not confirmed anything so far.

Actress Woodley and Packers quarterback Rodgers announced they were engaged in February of 2021 on the Tonight Show.

In November the couple made headlines when Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and confirmed he was not vaccinated for COVID-19. Despite some heat towards Rodgers, Woodley defended him, writing on Instagram people "need to calm the f..k down."

In Touch reports a source told them, “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together... She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

A second source told the website, “There were too many obstacles. They’re both adults and decided to part amicably.”

