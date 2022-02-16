Justin Timberlake’s ‘Mirrors’ Joins YouTube’s Billion Views Club

Janet Jackson's new documentary was filled with multiple bombshells, but perhaps the moment everyone can't stop talking about is when the five-time Grammy winner set the record straight about her relationship with Justin Timberlake. In the two-night event, which aired simultaneously on Lifetime and A&E on Jan. 28 and 29, Jackson says she advised Timberlake to stay silent in the weeks following their controversial 2004 Super Bowl halftime show. "We talked once and [Justin] said, 'I don't know if I should come out and make a statement,'" she said. "And I said, 'Listen, I don't want any drama for you. They're aiming all of this at me.' So I said, 'If I were you, I wouldn't say anything.'" It's also revealed that Timberlake invited Jackson to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show, though she refused, noting her "history" with CBS.

