Justin Timberlake’s ‘Mirrors’ Joins YouTube’s Billion Views Club

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Timberlake is adding another impressive accolade to his list of achievements. The singer’s music video for his 2013 hit “Mirrors” has surpassed one billion views on YouTube, the video platform announced on Wednesday (Feb. 16). The eight-minute visual features an elderly couple, who, in an...

