San Dimas, CA

Detectives Seeking Hit-and-Run Motorist in San Dimas Bicyclist Injury

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

SAN DIMAS (CNS) - Authorities today sought the public's help to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for badly injuring a bicyclist in San Dimas.

The 37-year-old man was riding a bicycle about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 on Fifth Street west of Eucla Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle that kept going, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

The man suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital, the sheriff's department reported. His name was not released.

``It is believed the hit-and-run driver was driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram pickup, when the vehicle collided into the cyclist,'' a sheriff's statement said.

``The driver of the truck slowed down and stopped at Eucla Avenue, then drove eastbound and out of view,'' the statement said. ``The driver did not stop to check on the welfare of the cyclist.''

Investigators believe the truck sustained damage to its right front headlight housing.

``Detectives are asking residents to check their surveillance video for that day and time, in an attempt to assist in the investigation,'' the statement said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detective Christopher Bronowicki of the San Dimas Traffic Detail 909-859-2818, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

