Quiet on set; we’re ready to roll! We headed out to Universal Studios Hollywood today to check in on the reopening of Revenge of the Mummy — The Ride, and scope out what else may be new at the park. While there’s not a whole lot going on right now in the slow season, we still found a few fun things to show you. So come along as we tour Universal Studios Hollywood.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO