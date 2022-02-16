Betting Odds to Win Super Bowl LVII: Where the Rams Sit Entering the Offseason

The Rams are preparing for their championship parade on Wednesday, but the offseason process has already begun.

On Tuesday the Rams signed 12 players to reserve/future contracts.

While fans, players, coaches and many others are still soaking in as many celebrations as they can after becoming world champions, the betting odds for next year's Super Bowl champion have been released.

Despite hosting the Lombardi Trophy last Sunday at SoFi Stadium, the Rams aren't the current favorite to repeat as champions for the 2022 season. The Rams enter the offseason with the third-highest odds to win Super Bowl LVII at +900, per SI Sportsbook.

The Chiefs are the current front-runner at +650 followed by the Bills at +700.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) celebrate after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Here is the list of the top 10 teams

Kansas City Chiefs (+650) Buffalo Bills (+700) Los Angeles Rams (+900) Cincinnati Bengals (+1200) Green Bay Packers (+1400) San Francisco 49ers (+1400) Dallas Cowboys (+1600) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2000) Baltimore Ravens (+2000) Tennessee Titans (+2000)

The Rams are the highest NFC team, meaning the oddsmakers have L.A. primed to, at the very least, reach the Super Bowl.

However, with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen at the helm, the Chiefs and Bills edge out the Rams atop the betting odds for the 2022 season.

