Agrace offers virtual support groups

Wiscnews.com
 4 days ago

Agrace will host "Bridges," and "Spouse/Partner Loss" support groups for those who are grieving the death of a person. These groups provide emotional and peer support in a professionally led virtual group setting. Advance registration required at...

www.wiscnews.com

Salina Post

Bereavement Support Group to meet in Herington

HERINGTON - Home Health and Hospice of Dickinson County is offering a Bereavement Support Group in Herington. The next class will be on Tuesday at 6 p.m. These classes are held at the Home Health and Hospice office, 11 N. Broadway, Herington. Lindsey Brummer, Bereavement Coordinator, serves as the group facilitator.
HERINGTON, KS
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
MENTAL HEALTH
NBC12

People Inc. offers free virtual tax prep

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - People Incorporated is offering free income tax preparation to individuals who make $58,000 a year or less now through April 15. This year, People Inc. is preparing taxes virtually by Zoom. “Filing taxes can be an intimidating process,” said Garrett Jackson, People Inc. volunteer coordinator. “Our...
WOODSTOCK, VA
WSAW

Rothschild veterans group celebrates 10 years of support

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - This month, the Veterans Weekly Cup of Coffee group is celebrating 10 years of existence. Every Wednesday since 2012, the group has met at Denny’s in Rothschild to offer veterans support. The group was started by veteran, Ruth James, who was the commander for the...
ROTHSCHILD, WI
Wiscnews.com

Schmidt column: Employee mental health

Have you ever wondered how a law enforcement officer manages the emotional weight of seeing traumatic scenes we are forced to see every day?. Imagine responding to a fatal crash involving a family of four who was struck head-on by a semi on a slippery winter road. You are the first on scene and find three of them are alive. However, of those three, a seriously injured wife lost her husband and two young injured children lost their father.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Bank offers support for young entrepreneurs

PITTSFIELD — Farmers State Bank employees recently partnered with the Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities programs of Pike and Morgan-Scott counties to work with students on the steps of entrepreneurship. The program is part of the year-long Midland Institute for Creating Entrepreneurship course, which is designed to use such partnerships to...
PITTSFIELD, IL
Wiscnews.com

Baraboo’s Flapjacks for Farmers shines light on farmers

The Baraboo High School Cafeteria was full of people Saturday morning to help raise funds for the Baraboo Fire Department and farmers in Kentucky at Flapjacks for Farmers. “This event is to shine a light on the farmers in our community,” Kristi Puntney said. “We are raising awareness for agriculture in Baraboo.”
Wiscnews.com

Portage Lions calling to make sure people are OK

Portage Lions are reaching out to people living alone to make sure they are OK and not in need of immediate assistance. No One Alone is a wellness/safety check telephone program started in September and the Lions are looking to grow the program to reach as many people as possible. Portage Lions Charter member Emil Mravik is spearheading it.
PORTAGE, WI
Wiscnews.com

Organizers announce return of Baraboo Big Top Parade

After two years on hiatus, a traditional downtown Baraboo event is back. “The Big Top Parade is a go,” said George Althoff, executive director of the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce. After last being held in 2019, the parade will once again happen with a four-day event. In 2020,...
BARABOO, WI
Wiscnews.com

Church Services 2/17/22

To add new churches or change information, email jcst-news@wiscnews.com to receive a fillable pdf form; deadline for changes is 3 p.m. Monday. No changes will be accepted via phone. All updates must be made through the fillable form. BAPTIST. BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH. 148 Grayside Ave., Mauston. 608-847-6059, office@bbcmauston.org. Pastor George...
MAUSTON, WI
Wiscnews.com

SAGES plans anniversary event

Fox Lake SAGES will hold an open house event with a variety of displays and activities highlighting the school's 10-year history on Thursday, Feb. 24. All are invited to attend between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.
FOX LAKE, WI
Wiscnews.com

LETTER: Masks and what we should be teaching

As people become angry enough to admit they’ve been duped by mask mandates, lockdowns and forced experimental jabs the mainstream media will be unable to conceal the charade and instead be called to account along with those in government who have perpetrated this crime against humanity. The virus is more than 99% survivable for everyone. Those quick to discount the science maybe can get their minds around the simple math. Which brings me to my reason for writing. Reading, writing, arithmetic, science and civics is the answer to the question about what we should be teaching our children in public schools across this land. If students can discover Delta 8, they can figure out life beyond the classroom. Experience is the best teacher. We quickly learn that if it hurts when we do that, then we shouldn’t do that. Giving students a high level of proficiency in the subjects mentioned above will serve them far better than making them feel guilty or privileged about their race. All that will do is tear our society apart and give up the gains made in the past 50 years.
BARABOO, WI
Wiscnews.com

LETTER: Stop putting guns in the hands of youth

I think it is not a good idea to allow 18-year-olds to carry guns. We are inciting danger in an unfashionable manner. Isn’t it bad enough that 12-year-olds and 15-year-olds take guns to school? It is putting something dangerous in their hands, besides education. If they have a gun they are going to use it.
EDUCATION
Wiscnews.com

Watch Now: Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre pays off building mortgage

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre has met the “no debt” goal it set for itself when undertaking the building of a new theatre. At February’s annual meeting, BDACT Board President Mike Derr announced that the mortgage on the BDACT Fine Arts Center has been paid off. The nonprofit organization offered thanks and highlighted the efforts of building fund campaign co-chairs Annette Kamps and Jim and Judy Flynn in making the dream become reality.
BEAVER DAM, WI
Wiscnews.com

JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: Historical Kingston and Mather

The town of Kingston, in the 1930s, was nearly all absorbed into the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge and Central Wisconsin Conservation Area. Named for Necedah lumberman John T. Kingston, the town is nearly all marshland interspersed with slightly higher wooded islands. In the mid-1860s, discovery of the finest stands of white and Norway pine in the state was found north and west of what became the village of Mather. Mather village started in 1883, when the Goodyear Lumber Company built its mill there. A settlement sprung up including a blacksmith shop, dance hall, general store, post office, hotel, warehouse, and school. Mather never had a saloon; however, there was one nearby, just over the county line. A boardwalk was built on steps with two-foot posts, so it wasn’t a struggle to get there.
MATHER, WI
WOOD

Mercy Health offering Virtual Care options for patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You can now get personalized care in the comfort and convenience of your home when you need it. Kristi Dzingle is a physician assistant with Mercy Health Primary Care and she joins us discuss the Mercy Health Virtual Care options available to patients. Mercy...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

