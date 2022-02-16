Agrace offers virtual support groups

The town of Kingston, in the 1930s, was nearly all absorbed into the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge and Central Wisconsin Conservation Area. Named for Necedah lumberman John T. Kingston, the town is nearly all marshland interspersed with slightly higher wooded islands. In the mid-1860s, discovery of the finest stands of white and Norway pine in the state was found north and west of what became the village of Mather. Mather village started in 1883, when the Goodyear Lumber Company built its mill there. A settlement sprung up including a blacksmith shop, dance hall, general store, post office, hotel, warehouse, and school. Mather never had a saloon; however, there was one nearby, just over the county line. A boardwalk was built on steps with two-foot posts, so it wasn’t a struggle to get there.
