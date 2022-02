TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) According to Benzinga Pro data Construction Partners ROAD posted a 30.25% decrease in earnings from Q4. Sales, however, increased by 2.12% over the previous quarter to $284.96 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Construction Partners is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. Construction Partners reached earnings of $7.90 million and sales of $279.04 million in Q4.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO