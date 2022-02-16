ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katerin Zacarias gives Bay High Tornadoes their first state weightlifting champion

By Dustin Kent, The News Herald
 8 days ago
After Katerin Zacarias scratched on her second clean-and-jerk attempt of 165 pounds, the Bay High sophomore found herself needing to hit 170 on her third and final attempt in order to win a state title at Saturday's 1A Girls Weightlifting State Championships in Port St. Joe.

Her prime competitor, Bradford's Gabby Oliver, had hit 165 on her third clean-and-jerk attempt, and simply matching that wouldn't get Zacarias first place due to Oliver holding the body weight tiebreaker.

Zacarias had not hit 170 at the Region 1 meet two weeks prior, but she had done it multiple times in practice leading up to the state meet, so there was no panic in Zacarias or her coach Greg Bailie.

Vote:For this week's News Herald Athlete of the Week for Feb. 7-12

More high school weightlifting:Arnold's Paige Anderson, Jewel Marino get gold for Marlins at state weightlifting meet

Even if there had been, it would've been hard to ascertain by looking at Zacarias.

"Katerin is not someone of many words," Bailie said. "She's just a quiet, solemn person who doesn't usually show a lot of emotion. She's a straight-laced individual. She looked at me and (assistant coach Olivia King) and said, 'OK, let's do it.' We were all standing beside her and the emotions were running through my head like 'make sure you do it one step at at ime, clean it first, worry about the jerk next.'

"She cleaned it easily, then we're telling her to take her time and send it and go. It was just like it was supposed to be, it was perfect and it went up and at that point it hit me, oh my God we've got a state champion."

Zacarias' win in the 199-pound Traditional competition gave the Tornadoes their first state gold medal in program history. She finished with a total weight of 360 pounds, besting Oliver by 5 pounds and improving on her region total by 30 pounds.

It was a big jump, though it hardly came as a surprise to Zacarias, who said she went to Port St. Joe fully confident that she would come back with a gold medal.

"That was my mindset. My mindset while we were there was I'm gonna win, we're gonna do this, I'm gonna get all my lifts and we're good," she said. "When coach Bailie told me the numbers that I needed to win state I knew I could get them.

"When I got 190 on the bench I was excited and ready to go ahead and do 170 on the cleans. When I missed (165) I was fine, I knew I could do the 170. I had no doubts about it. I guess it was just the adrenaline kicking in fo rme. Once I got it up and jerked it I was so excited and I started crying. I was just so emotional."

It's a moment that Zacarias was denied a year ago through no fault of her own. In her first year on the weightlifting team, Zacarias won a district championship while competing in the Unlimited division, which qualified her for the region meet and made her almost a certain qualifier for state.

She never got the chance to go to the region meet, however, as a result of testing positive for COVID. Her symptoms were not severe, but quarantine protocols put her out of action for two weeks, which made it impossible for her to compete at region and qualify for state.

While Zacarias was not on track to compete for a gold medal as a freshman, she said missing out on the experience of going to state was a painful one.

"Yes, I was disappointed," she said. "It was right after districts that I got exposed. The whole family had COVID so I had to stay out. That was the end of my season. I was really upset when that happened. That was one of my goals this year, to go to state. When coach Bailie told me that I had a chance to win that also gave me more motivation."

Zacarias' chances to medal this year were greatly improved by her decision to move down from the Unlimited division to the 199-pound class. Already on the lower end of the Unlimited division in terms of weight, it was a pretty easy cut for Zacarias and it allowed her to avoid having to compete at Unlimited against Bradford's Mahailya Reeves, who led the entire state across all weight classes by over 100 pounds with a total weight of 570 pounds.

"It was a conversation that Katerin and coach King and myself all had together," Bailie said. "We thought that dropping to 199 would be her best opportunity pushing for state. The numbers that Mahailya was pushing up are insane, so we thought getting to that 199 class would be her best bet. She was right at 203 or 204 (pounds), so it wasn't a drastic cut. We had a hole to fill (at 199) losing Audra Dew last year, so it was a natural progression for Katerin to move into that."

With one state championship already under her belt, Zacarias will have an opportunity to go for two more in 2023 and 2024, while her teammate, junior Kahlan Gant should have a chance to get to the top of the podium herself after placing second in the 169-pound division in both the Traditional and Snatch competitions on Saturday.

Bailie said that he has no doubt that Zacarias can win two more gold medals over the next two years, but the larger goal for both himself and Zacarias is to get the whole Bay team at the top of the podium after finishing tied for fourth in the Traditional team standings this year.

"I definitely think a three-time state champion is very possible for Katerin," he said. "We got on the blackboard yesterday looking at having Katerin and Kahlan as anchors with some other girls who just missed state but have come a long ways and we've got some young talent as freshmen.

"Katerin was one of those who was like, 'I'm happy I won state, but I want a team championship.' That's kind of the focus now. We want all of our team members to have a ring next year and we're putting in the work to make that happen."

Zacarias echoed that sentiment, saying that her focus extends beyond simply adding to her own medal collection.

"These next two years I do want to stay state champ and keep my title, but we were talking just yesterday about team state champs and we want to do that," she said. "If I came in second or third and we could win it all as a team I'd be fine with that. I love this team and I know every team has its ups and downs, but we stick through it and we make it work. I would really love to have this team be state champs."

