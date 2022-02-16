Exploitation Tops Tuesday's Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – 13 suspects were arrested in Tom Green County on Tuesday.
San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 13 arrests on Tuesday including the following:
- Juanita Overland was arrested for exploitation of child/elderly/disabled person at 3:51 p.m. Her bond was set at $10,000 and she was released at 7:43 p.m.
- Natasha Dennis was arrested for GJI aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at 4:58 p.m. Her bond has not been set at this time.
- Zachary Green was arrested for possession of child pornography at 3:04 p.m. HIs bond has not been set at this time.
There are currently 531 inmates at the TGCDF as of Wednesday morning.
The following were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Tuesday, Feb. 15:
- Olivia Proa was arrested for possession of marijuana, driving with an expired DL, and a MISC VPTA at 12:01 a.m. Her bond was set at $2,022 and she was released at 8:58 a.m.
- Stephanie Ortiz was arrested for possession of marijuana at 12:59 a.m. Her bond was set at $1,000 and she was released at 5:28 a.m.
- Jose Flores was arrested for evading arrest at 4:53 a.m.
The following is a key for the above abbreviations:
- MISC- Miscellaneous
- VOP- Violation of Parole
- GOB- Going off Bond
- VPTA- Violation Promise to Appear
- GJI- Grand Jury Indictment
- COMM- Commuted Sentence
- RPR- Release of Personal Recognizance
- CPF- Capias Pro Fine
- J/N- Judgement NISI
- ICE- Immigration Custom Enforcement
- TDCJ- Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- DWLI- Driving While License Invalid
- POSS MARIJ- Possession of Marijuana
- DWI- Driving While I
