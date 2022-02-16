ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exploitation Tops Tuesday's Booking Report

By Matt Trammell
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX – 13 suspects were arrested in Tom Green County on Tuesday.

San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 13 arrests on Tuesday including the following:

  • Juanita Overland was arrested for exploitation of child/elderly/disabled person at 3:51 p.m. Her bond was set at $10,000 and she was released at 7:43 p.m.
  • Natasha Dennis was arrested for GJI aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at 4:58 p.m. Her bond has not been set at this time.
  • Zachary Green was arrested for possession of child pornography at 3:04 p.m. HIs bond has not been set at this time.

There are currently 531 inmates at the TGCDF as of Wednesday morning.

The following were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Tuesday, Feb. 15:

  1. Olivia Proa was arrested for possession of marijuana, driving with an expired DL, and a MISC VPTA at 12:01 a.m. Her bond was set at $2,022 and she was released at 8:58 a.m.
  2. Stephanie Ortiz was arrested for possession of marijuana at 12:59 a.m. Her bond was set at $1,000 and she was released at 5:28 a.m.
  3. Jose Flores was arrested for evading arrest at 4:53 a.m.

The following is a key for the above abbreviations:

  • MISC- Miscellaneous
  • VOP- Violation of Parole
  • GOB- Going off Bond
  • VPTA- Violation Promise to Appear
  • GJI- Grand Jury Indictment
  • COMM- Commuted Sentence
  • RPR- Release of Personal Recognizance
  • CPF- Capias Pro Fine
  • J/N- Judgement NISI
  • ICE- Immigration Custom Enforcement
  • TDCJ- Texas Department of Criminal Justice
  • DWLI- Driving While License Invalid
  • POSS MARIJ- Possession of Marijuana
  • DWI- Driving While I

San Angelo LIVE!

Abilene Man Arrested for Attempting to Lure a Young Girl into a Vacant House

ABILENE, TX- An Abilene man was arrested yesterday after he attempted to coax a child into a vacant house. On February 14, 2022, around 7:30 a.m., a bus driver noticed a man following a young girl close to the intersection of Butternut Street and South 16th Street. The man did not appear to be with the girl and the bus driver, who works with the Abilene Police Department, drove around the block. After rounding the corner, the man was standing next to the girl. The man, identified as Sheldon Lee Bramblett, kept trying to talk to the young girl and when the Bramblett noticed the bus had…
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Murder Suspect Given 10 Years for Murder Thanks to Plea Deal

SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo murder suspect was given a deal for 10 years in prison in exchange for a guilty plea. According to court documents, on Feb. 17, Mauricio “Narco” Portillo, 22, pleaded guilty to murder and tampering with physical evidence. As previously reported, on Feb. 25, 2021, at the Resort at Riverside, located at 3306 North Bryant Blvd. in San Angelo, a drug deal for marijuana went south. For the original article see: Police: Man Shot and Killed During Argument Over Devil's Lettuce Purchase The deal between Portillo, Portillo's partner Nathan Gonzalez, and the victim Rey…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Odessa Police Officer Shoots & Kills Armed, Disturbed Suspect

ODESSA, TX — A suspect was killed on Thursday afternoon in Odessa during an officer involved shooting. According to the Odessa Police Department, on Feb. 17 at approximately 3:36 p.m., officers responded to an armed subject at Ace Check Express, 1305 of E. 8th St. Upon officers arrival, they observed the armed subject, who then evaded officers in a vehicle. The subject drove around the commercial complex, and eventually went back to 1305 E. 8th St and entered the business with a firearm. The subject fired his weapon inside the business. As an OPD officer rushed towards the business, the…
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Illegal Aliens Crash Through Private Fences Evading Border Agents

EDINBURG – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents disrupted five migrant smuggling attempts resulting in 26 arrests this week. Tuesday morning, RGV agents initiated a traffic stop on a grey Toyota Tundra, however, the driver failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit came to an end north of Edinburg when the driver crashed with a perimeter fence and continued driving onto the property. With the assistance of an air asset, five illegal aliens were apprehended. The migrants are citizens of Honduras and El Salvador. The driver was not located. Later that morning, RGV…
EDINBURG, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Abilene Man Killed After Driver Crashes into Tree

ABILENE, TX – A 50-year-old Abilene man was killed on Thursday night following a single vehicle crash. According to the Abilene Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m. the Abilene Police Department was notified of a major crash in the 5100 block of North First Street involving one vehicle. The initial investigation indicates that a 2022, Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was traveling east in the 5100 Block of North First. It left the roadway and traveled onto the grass median until it struck a tree, killing the front seat passenger at the scene. Next of kin has been…
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Knickerbocker Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Negligent Homicide

SAN ANGELO, TX – A Knickerbocker man was sentenced to five years probation on Wednesdays for a fatal crash that occurred in Nov. 2018. According to court documents, on Feb. 16, Oral Thorp, 54, of Knickerbocker, pleaded guilty to criminal negligent homicide. The charge came after Thorp was involved in a major crash in Nov. 2018. In the crash one driver, 48-year-old Roy Flores Carrillo was killed. A crash report revealed that the F-350 driven by Thorp was traveling eastbound on U.S. 67 at a very high rate of speed striking the rear the silver 2014 Chevrolet pickup also traveling eastbound on…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Sweetwater PD Announces Death of Final K-9 Unit

SWEETWATER, TX — The Sweetwater Police Department announced Wednesday the death of their final K-9 unit. According to the Sweetwater Police Department, on Feb. 14, the SPD’s final K9 officer, Stalin, passed away.  “K9 Officer Stalin successfully detected narcotics during several stops and was utilized by other agencies,” stated the SPD’s Facebook. “Thank you for your service, Stalin.” Stalin served for six years with the Sweetwater police. He was originally purchased and imported from a European Kennel.
SWEETWATER, TX
San Angelo, TX
