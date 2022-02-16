Exploitation Tops Tuesday's Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 13 suspects were arrested in Tom Green County on Tuesday.

San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 13 arrests on Tuesday including the following:

Juanita Overland was arrested for exploitation of child/elderly/disabled person at 3:51 p.m. Her bond was set at $10,000 and she was released at 7:43 p.m.

Natasha Dennis was arrested for GJI aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at 4:58 p.m. Her bond has not been set at this time.

Zachary Green was arrested for possession of child pornography at 3:04 p.m. HIs bond has not been set at this time.

There are currently 531 inmates at the TGCDF as of Wednesday morning.

The following were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Tuesday, Feb. 15:

Olivia Proa was arrested for possession of marijuana, driving with an expired DL, and a MISC VPTA at 12:01 a.m. Her bond was set at $2,022 and she was released at 8:58 a.m. Stephanie Ortiz was arrested for possession of marijuana at 12:59 a.m. Her bond was set at $1,000 and she was released at 5:28 a.m. Jose Flores was arrested for evading arrest at 4:53 a.m.

The following is a key for the above abbreviations:

MISC- Miscellaneous

VOP- Violation of Parole

GOB- Going off Bond

VPTA- Violation Promise to Appear

GJI- Grand Jury Indictment

COMM- Commuted Sentence

RPR- Release of Personal Recognizance

CPF- Capias Pro Fine

J/N- Judgement NISI

ICE- Immigration Custom Enforcement

TDCJ- Texas Department of Criminal Justice

DWLI- Driving While License Invalid

POSS MARIJ- Possession of Marijuana

DWI- Driving While I

