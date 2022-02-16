Gobo and Mokey chat about their show ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’
The Fraggle characters from Apple TV+ joined the morning show to wish Sam Rubin a Happy Birthday and to discuss the new season of their kids show, “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.”
“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” is streaming now on Apple TV+.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 16, 2022.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Comments / 0