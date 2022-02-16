ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gobo and Mokey chat about their show ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’

By Robert Puente, Sam Rubin
 4 days ago

The Fraggle characters from Apple TV+ joined the morning show to wish Sam Rubin a Happy Birthday and to discuss the new season of their kids show, “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.”

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” is streaming now on Apple TV+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 16, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Related
NME

Watch Foo Fighters jam out with Fraggles in new ‘Fraggle Rock Rock’ video

Foo Fighters have shared the video for their recent song from the new Fraggle Rock revival series – you can watch it below. Dave Grohl and co. released ‘Fraggle Rock Rock’ last month as part of the official soundtrack to Apple TV+’s Back To The Rock, which features guest stars such as Ed Helms (The Office) and Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live).
