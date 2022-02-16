Gobo and Mokey chat about their show ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’

The Fraggle characters from Apple TV+ joined the morning show to wish Sam Rubin a Happy Birthday and to discuss the new season of their kids show, “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.”

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” is streaming now on Apple TV+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 16, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.