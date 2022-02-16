ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the least educated counties in California

By Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IDhSy_0eGOk39F00

The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than a high school diploma.

Keep reading on for a look at the least-educated counties in California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZK1Jx_0eGOk39F00
Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

50. Orange County

  • 40.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 14.5% ($24,638 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 17.2% ($31,824)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.6% ($42,420)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 26% ($64,948)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 14.5% ($91,962)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kthAZ_0eGOk39F00
Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

49. Placer County

  • 39.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($27,107 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 18% ($38,016)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.8% ($46,217)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 26.4% ($74,676)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 13.3% ($91,924)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gGinz_0eGOk39F00
SD Dirk // Flickr

48. San Diego County

  • 38.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($23,608 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 18.2% ($31,615)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.4% ($38,816)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 23.8% ($61,990)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 15% ($85,114)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q9TSJ_0eGOk39F00
Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

47. Nevada County

  • 37.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($25,436 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 18.4% ($33,148)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.8% ($34,876)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 24.2% ($47,185)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 13% ($70,566)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TlnnM_0eGOk39F00
Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

46. Napa County

  • 35.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 14.5% ($26,691 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 17.8% ($34,418)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 32% ($44,616)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 23.2% ($64,997)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 12.5% ($83,228)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jgom2_0eGOk39F00
Matt314 // Wikicommons

45. Sonoma County

  • 35.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($27,020 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 18.7% ($34,010)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.6% ($42,390)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 22.2% ($57,266)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 13.3% ($71,176)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYhpf_0eGOk39F00
Basar // Wikicommons

44. San Luis Obispo County

  • 35.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($26,267 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 19.9% ($32,376)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 36% ($40,697)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 21.9% ($55,690)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 13.4% ($72,271)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3F6q_0eGOk39F00
Susan Popielaski // Wikimedia Commons

43. Alpine County

  • 34.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 8.8%
  • High school graduate: 28.1% ($36,250)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.6% ($24,091)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 21.2% ($26,500)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 13.4% ($41,607)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pDeTo_0eGOk39F00
DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

42. El Dorado County

  • 34.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($26,359 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 21.3% ($35,614)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.9% ($43,874)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 22.6% ($67,004)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 11.7% ($86,003)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ij1a4_0eGOk39F00
Pixabay

41. Santa Barbara County

  • 34.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 19.1% ($23,766 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 17.8% ($31,386)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 29% ($39,455)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 20.2% ($59,895)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($79,017)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17dwyx_0eGOk39F00
Canva

40. Ventura County

  • 33.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 15% ($23,475 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 19.2% ($32,179)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.1% ($42,848)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 21.3% ($63,967)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 12.5% ($87,565)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nu1Zh_0eGOk39F00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

39. Los Angeles County

  • 32.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 20.9% ($22,765 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 20.6% ($30,414)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 26% ($37,642)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 21.2% ($57,016)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($81,014)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bh0GX_0eGOk39F00
Canva

38. Sacramento County

  • 30.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($24,334 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 22.4% ($31,634)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.5% ($39,206)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 20.4% ($59,404)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($80,370)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1od59P_0eGOk39F00
Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

37. Humboldt County

  • 30.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($24,053 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 22.2% ($27,711)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.9% ($30,551)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 20.3% ($37,894)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($57,386)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TE3AP_0eGOk39F00
clr_flickr from Rocklin, USA // Wikimedia Commons

36. Mono County

  • 28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($21,236 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 24.2% ($31,400)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.5% ($36,907)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 21% ($44,546)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($50,714)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3biCuW_0eGOk39F00
Canva

35. Butte County

  • 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($25,128 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 22.5% ($29,274)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.6% ($31,245)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 18% ($52,405)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($68,784)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149jTd_0eGOk39F00
Chuck Abbe // Wikimedia Commons

34. Inyo County

  • 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($26,563 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 28.6% ($31,589)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.8% ($34,743)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 16.7% ($52,803)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($71,682)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qXPC_0eGOk39F00
Canva

33. Solano County

  • 26.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($27,130 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 23.8% ($38,251)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.7% ($45,586)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 18.6% ($62,573)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($80,063)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxN31_0eGOk39F00
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#32. Monterey County

  • 24.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 28.5% ($22,311 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 20.3% ($31,107)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.5% ($37,640)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 14.8% ($57,550)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($81,640)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZc1W_0eGOk39F00
EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons

31. Mariposa County

  • 24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($26,842 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 24.4% ($28,152)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 41.6% ($28,787)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 15.9% ($43,750)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($47,791)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Vtb0_0eGOk39F00
Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

30. Mendocino County

  • 24.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($22,044 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 25% ($30,638)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 37% ($30,906)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 15.6% ($35,429)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($50,820)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QtFRn_0eGOk39F00
Kenneth Green // Wikimedia Commons

29. Plumas County

  • 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 4.9% ($17,639 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 26.1% ($31,694)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 45.4% ($40,082)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 14.8% ($45,795)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($58,594)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z2Jqd_0eGOk39F00
Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons

28. Siskiyou County

  • 23.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($19,384 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 25.5% ($28,646)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 41.6% ($28,491)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 15.3% ($39,399)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($54,320)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JLjU_0eGOk39F00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

27. Riverside County

  • 22.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 17.9% ($25,027 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 26.9% ($32,022)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($39,294)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 14.2% ($54,710)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($80,929)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2esjPG_0eGOk39F00
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

26. Shasta County

  • 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($25,108 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 25.4% ($31,070)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 43.5% ($32,588)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 14.8% ($49,795)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($64,519)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2Gg2_0eGOk39F00
David Jordan // Wikicommons

25. Fresno County

  • 21.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 24% ($20,197 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 22.7% ($28,743)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.1% ($34,388)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 14% ($53,798)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($78,501)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rcapy_0eGOk39F00
Canva

24. San Bernardino County

  • 21% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 20.1% ($24,816 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 26.3% ($31,587)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.7% ($37,961)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 13.6% ($54,341)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($75,361)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZGUf_0eGOk39F00
Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

23. Tuolumne County

  • 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($21,261 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 28.3% ($31,311)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 41.9% ($37,240)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 13.2% ($54,034)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($76,901)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VWbC5_0eGOk39F00
Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

22. San Benito County

  • 19.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 19.5% ($26,340 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 24.8% ($36,580)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 36% ($43,796)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 13.6% ($64,555)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($85,484)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYnTq_0eGOk39F00
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

21. Trinity County

  • 19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($15,987 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 34.8% ($25,668)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 38% ($31,173)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 14.3% ($36,111)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($26,563)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5zl4_0eGOk39F00
Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

20. Amador County

  • 19.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 10% ($25,893 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 27.5% ($36,402)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 43.3% ($41,289)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 13.1% ($41,010)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($80,794)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vU0Sr_0eGOk39F00
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

19. San Joaquin County

  • 18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 20.7% ($26,030 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 28.3% ($33,788)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.2% ($42,267)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($57,875)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($79,262)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBTH8_0eGOk39F00
Canva

18. Calaveras County

  • 18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($31,784 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 28% ($29,484)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 43.8% ($40,736)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($62,581)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($70,706)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3td1Op_0eGOk39F00
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

17. Sutter County

  • 18.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 21.8% ($20,687 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 23.3% ($30,854)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.6% ($37,319)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 11.9% ($53,344)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($72,292)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKgsf_0eGOk39F00

35 / 50Canva

16. Sierra County

  • 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($18,636 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 31.7% ($21,705)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 42.8% ($32,950)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 8.5% ($44,700)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($44,405)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2juVXR_0eGOk39F00
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

15. Yuba County

  • 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 17.7% ($24,301 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 23.6% ($35,894)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 41.7% ($38,216)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($49,502)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($71,103)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=478uNu_0eGOk39F00
Public Domain

14. Stanislaus County

  • 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 21.1% ($26,090 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 29.3% ($32,874)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.5% ($39,203)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($62,524)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($84,366)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxLVV_0eGOk39F00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

13. Kern County

– 16.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 26% ($21,727 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 27.8% ($30,312)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($37,109)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($61,227)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($82,063)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nMDPm_0eGOk39F00
Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

12. Tehama County

  • 15.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($25,099 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 30.1% ($30,434)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.8% ($29,459)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($46,196)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($64,219)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HnV4C_0eGOk39F00
CFang // Wikimedia Commons

11. Lake County

  • 15.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 14.2% ($22,483 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 30.5% ($26,312)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.8% ($30,727)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($54,861)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($52,500)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yB96_0eGOk39F00
Scott Burley // Wikimedia Commons

10. Modoc County

  • 15.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 15.2% ($25,806 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 33% ($27,168)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.6% ($31,786)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($46,944)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 5.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OK4AL_0eGOk39F00
Cbl62 // Wikicommons

9. Imperial County

  • 15.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 30.3% ($17,025 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 24.3% ($26,626)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($31,468)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($43,476)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($72,366)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pk7XQ_0eGOk39F00
CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons

8. Colusa County

  • 15% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 28.8% ($26,989 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 26.2% ($33,563)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($35,378)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($51,335)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($53,214)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0YX9_0eGOk39F00
Canva

Del Norte County

  • 14.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 20% ($19,977 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 31% ($24,694)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($31,822)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($47,813)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($72,672)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P4775_0eGOk39F00
Armona // Wikicommons

6. Kings County

  • 14.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 26.6% ($22,391 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 25.3% ($31,838)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.4% ($37,542)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($56,425)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($76,636)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07cyJ2_0eGOk39F00
Public Domain

5. Madera County

– 14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 28.1% ($20,699 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 24.9% ($30,326)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.5% ($32,311)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($57,130)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($64,677)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dAALo_0eGOk39F00
Canva

4. Tulare County

  • 14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 29.2% ($19,465 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 25.5% ($29,455)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.7% ($33,501)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 9.8% ($54,785)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($78,869)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekAcG_0eGOk39F00
Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons

3. Glenn County

  • 14.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 25.2% ($26,102 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 27.2% ($26,932)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.4% ($27,166)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($54,487)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 3.2% ($62,396)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13VymF_0eGOk39F00
Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

2. Merced County

  • 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 30.9% ($25,806 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 25.3% ($30,403)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($34,530)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($53,728)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($66,366)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9Szi_0eGOk39F00
Getty Images

1. Lassen County

  • 12.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Less than high school diploma: 16.9% ($30,448 median earnings)
  • High school graduate: 34.5% ($40,233)
  • Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.8% ($42,236)
  • Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($49,327)
  • Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($62,500)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 44

Andrieu Ching
4d ago

Wow... what a negative and an improper way to title an article. I could've gone with, Counties ranked by their education attainment or something of that sort.

Reply(1)
16
Taranaki
4d ago

How much does a journeyman in the trades make after their apprenticeship? And they didn’t have to get a student loan to do it. In fact they got paid while they were doing their trade.

Reply(2)
14
EXACTLY
4d ago

If Los Angels San Francisco Oakland is not on their , they have most crime and filth in those cities ,than what’s on the list I understand not talking about morals or ethics just least educated , BUT I RATHER LIVE IN THE LEAST CITY ON THAT LIST INSTEAD IF LA,SF, OAK

Reply
11
