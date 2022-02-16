ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

PREVIEW: Doncic and the Mavericks take on the Pelicans Thursday

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Dallas Mavericks (34-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (23-35, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks visit the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic ranks fifth in the league averaging 27.0 points per game.

The Pelicans are 4-6 against the rest of their division. New Orleans is sixth in the Western Conference with 13.2 fast break points per game led by Herbert Jones averaging 1.8.

The Mavericks are 10-2 against the rest of their division. Dallas is the top team in the Western Conference allowing only 103.0 points per game while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Pelicans won the last matchup 107-91 on Dec. 4. Brandon Ingram scored 24 points points to help lead the Pelicans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, while averaging 13 points and 4.5 assists. Ingram is shooting 50.0% and averaging 21.6 points over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Doncic is averaging 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 108.1 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 112.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Reggie Bullock: out (hip), Trey Burke: out (shoulder), Theo Pinson: out (finger), Marquese Chriss: out (knee).

NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pelicans#Ingram
