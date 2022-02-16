ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers break up: reports

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
 4 days ago

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers’ relationship is over, according to multiple reports.

The “Divergent” star, 30, and the NFL MVP, 38, have called off their engagement after nearly two years together, In Touch Weekly reported Wednesday.

A source close to Rodgers told People the breakup was “amicable,” adding, “They’re very different people with busy careers, and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

There has been speculation about the former couple having issues for months, as they did not appear to spend the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s birthday together in December.

A source told People at the time, however, that Woodley and Rodgers were “still together” but had “a different, non-traditional relationship.”

“It’s not odd they don’t post about each other on their birthdays in that sense,” the insider told the magazine, adding that the now-exes are “very private about things.”

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers reportedly broke up after nearly two years together.

Sources also said that the “Big Little Lies” star and the 2011 Super Bowl champ did not see eye to eye when it came to politics but insisted they just “agreed to disagree.”

“They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have,” an insider told People in January after Rodgers admitted he did not get the COVID-19 vaccine. “They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them.”

The source added, “[Shailene] is not someone whose mind you can change, so Aaron hasn’t even tried.”

The split was reportedly amicable.

Woodley and Rodgers began secretly dating in 2020. In October of that year, the sports site Awesemo.com reported the actress had been spotted in Green Bay, Wis.

Then, in February 2021, while accepting the Most Valuable Player award during the NFL Honors, Rodgers casually thanked his “fiancée” — without naming her.

A source confirmed to People soon after that the pair were, in fact, engaged.

Rodgers and Woodley started secretly dating in 2020.

“They are very happy together,” the insider told mag at the time. “It’s not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?”

Woodley was previously linked to rugby player Ben Volavola from 2018 to 2020, while Rodgers dated Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017 and Danica Patrick from 2018 to 2020.

Reps for Woodley and Rodgers did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment on the breakup reports. Neither one has posted about the rumored split on social media.

Page Six

