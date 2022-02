The Generals held the Roughriders well below their season average thanks to strong leadership up front.One team looking for revenge with the other looking to hold serve. That was the storyline coming into No. 3 Roosevelt High boys basketball's trip to No. 6 Grant on Friday night. The Generals won the first matchup on the Roughriders turf about a month earlier 71-69 in a nail-biter. Well, Friday was more of the same, just a lower-scoring affair. And the same winner emerged with Grant picking up the 55-53 win behind timely defense and big shots from Adrian Mosley to seal it....

